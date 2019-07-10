-
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:10 AM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi to MPs: Go on 150km padyatra in your constituency

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 2:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 2:45 am IST

Meghwal said the PM said that Gandhi and villages should be the focus and MPs should discuss Gandhian thoughts with people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked all BJP MPs to embark on a 150-kilometres long “padayatra” in their constituencies between October 2 and 31, to mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

This year marks the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, the Prime Minister also asked the party’s Rajya Sabha members to visit constituencies where the BJP’s organisation is weak.

“Modi told MPs that everyone should carry out a 150-km-long padayatra in their constituencies during the period starting from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” said parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi after the meeting.

“These yatras will focus on the revival of villages and making them self-reliant, plantation drive and zero-budget farming,” Mr Joshi added.

The PM asked the MPs to cover 15 km each day and suggested that these padayatras can also be conducted between October 2 and January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“It is for the party to decide on the timing,” the minister said.

Minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Prime Minister underlined that these padayatras should focus on villages and reaching out to public.

“Modiji told MPs that 150 groups should be formed in each constituency which will cover 150 kms and the party MPs will be part of these groups. The idea is to reach out to public and seek their feedback on the government’s work and their expectations from us,” he said.

Mr Meghwal said the PM said that Gandhi and villages should be the focus and MPs should discuss Gandhian thoughts with people. Mr Modi also suggested that plantation of trees, cleanliness and other issues related to villages can be part of the planned marches.

Tags: narendra modi, sardar vallabhbhai patel

