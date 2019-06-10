Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:28 PM IST

India, Politics

Will not compromise with principles, alliance with BJP to continue: Nitish Kumar

ANI
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 2:40 pm IST

‘Our focus is on developing Bihar. We are focused on helping the nation through developing our state,’ he said at a press conference.

He also added that party would like to see Bihar being given the 'special status' and will push forth the demand in the future too. (Photo: PTI)
 He also added that party would like to see Bihar being given the 'special status' and will push forth the demand in the future too. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Janata Dal (United) will never compromise on its principles and asserted that there was no bad blood with BJP over his party not joining the government at the Centre.

"We will never compromise with our core values and principles, during or before elections. Our focus is on developing Bihar. We are focused on helping the nation through developing our state. After elections the pace of work will increase as many leaders who were engaged in campaigning during elections will resume work," Kumar said at a press conference in Patna.

On being asked about the status of the coalition with BJP, Kumar said though JDU was not in the government in the Centre. Yet there was no bad blood between the two partners and the support for the state will continue unhindered.

"Bihar's interests will be protected. We have already talked about this. Our not getting a seat (at the Centre) will not hamper the process to bring the state out of backwardness. We have already finalized many projects for the state with BJP. The NITI Aayog meeting will be held in a few days where we will further put forth our demands for the benefit of the state," he said.

He also added that party would like to see Bihar being given the 'special status' and will push forth the demand in the future too.

Earlier, amidst controversy over JDU not joining the BJP led NDA government at the Centre, the party on Sunday made it clear that it would remain a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Tags: nitish kumar, bjp, jd(u), cabinet, nda
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Artists performing at Kaavish organise by CRPF in Srinagar. (Photo: ANI)

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Chief Secretary and senior police officials on Monday on the issue of women security in the state. (Photo: ANI)

UP CM Adityanath holds meeting as state see surge in crime against women

A delegation led by former DPCC chief Sheila Dikshit is also expected to take part in the meeting to discuss the problems that the capital is facing. (Photo: ANI)

Sheila Dikshit to meet Kejriwal to discuss issues in Delhi

'Giving ticket to a woman on whom there are serious charges related to the Malegaon bomb blast is an attempt to break the democracy,' Pawar said. (Photo: File)

Giving ticket to Pragya Singh Thakur an attack on democracy: Sharad Pawar

MOST POPULAR

1

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

2

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

3

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

4

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro final design looks much better than Apple iPhone 11 Max

5

Absolutely stunning Galaxy S10+ goes on sale but good luck buying one

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham