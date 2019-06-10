Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:00 PM IST

India, Politics

'Centre fuming communal tension using social media' says Mamata Banerjee

ANI
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 7:27 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 7:27 pm IST

Banerjee thanked her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar for stating that he will not be forming an alliance with NDA outside Bihar

During the press meet, she announced the launch of a toll-free number for registration of public grievances.
 During the press meet, she announced the launch of a toll-free number for registration of public grievances.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the central government of using social media to create communal tension in the state.

"Using social media as a platform, the central government is spending crores of rupees to incite communal violence. I warn them to not to play with fire...," she told reporters here.

"We will not go to Delhi to listen to speeches but will strengthen our institutions. I have asked the police to be strong", Banerjee said.

She attacked BJP for taking Anju Ghosh, a Bangladeshi film actor, in its fold and contended, "They say infiltration has happened from Bangladesh but do only minorities come from Bangladesh? If someone comes from Bangladesh and joins BJP, then all sins are washed away?"

Banerjee thanked her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar for stating that he will not be forming an alliance with NDA outside Bihar.

Targeting the Centre, the chief minister said, "We are suffering in the power sector because of less availability of coal. For the last six months, the central government did not give us coal."

During the press meet, she announced the launch of a toll-free number for registration of public grievances.

"I will be monitoring the complaints personally and will take action if they are found genuine,' she said.

The political battle between two parties intensified after the general elections with BJP making deep inroads into the TMC territory in the state by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and restricting the latter to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in the 2014 parliamentary polls.

Tags: mamata banerjee, narendra modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

'Rafale is a tool for better sovereignty for India', Jean Baptiste Lemoyne said. (Photo: File)

Don't care about controversy, will deliver 1st Rafale jet in Sept: French Minister

Bhatti Vikramarka broke his fast after 48 hours in the presence of senior leaders of Congress party. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana: Congress' Bhatti Vikramarka calls off his indefinite strike

Responding to a question regarding a probable India-Pakistan meeting, or even a bilateral between India and Iran, the Secretary (West), Gitesh Sarma, said that there is limited time available due to which 'requests for other bilaterals will be processed as we go along.' (Photo: ANI)

India to hold bilaterals with Russia, China; No talks scheduled with Pak

The memorandum which was submitted to the Governor on Sunday claimed that over 10,000 government officials have been transferred by Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

BJP submits memorandum to Gov over 'deteriorating law and order situation'

MOST POPULAR

1

Nepal's vest festival or Bhoto Jatra marks end of longest chariot festival

2

CRPF talks peace; promotes art and talent in Kashmir

3

Oak tree symbolising Trump-Macron friendship dead

4

Chinese man completes second world flight trip in 68 days

5

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro final design looks much better than Apple iPhone 11 Max

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham