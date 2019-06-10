Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

India, Politics

BJP will help allies on their seats in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

ANI
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 10:01 am IST

Fadnavis attended a meeting presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the Core Groups of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In Maharashtra, BJP will work on the seats of its allies to increase their winning chances in the upcoming state elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Sunday.

"In view of the Assembly elections, the Maharashtra Core Committee met BJP national president Amit Shah. The strategy for the forthcoming elections has been worked out. Our president has said to work for the allies of BJP as well," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Fadnavis attended a meeting presided over by Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah of the Core Groups of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. The meeting discussed strategies for the assembly polls for the three states.

The state assembly election is due to be held in Maharashtra in October to elect 288 members.

The meeting took place in the BJP head office in the national capital.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Jharkhand counterpart Raghubar Das, BJP's national general secretary Ramlal along with other party leaders were also present in the meeting.

Tags: bjp, amit shah, devendra fadnavis, maharashtra, assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Some senior party members have hinted that Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantradev Singh, MLCs Vidyasagar Sonkar and Laxman Acharya, and MP Mahesh Sharma are likely replacements for Mahendra Nath Pandey. (Photo: ANI)

Hunt for new UP BJP chief: State minister, MLCs likely contenders

He was elected from Nellithope assembly constituency and served from May 26, 1996, to March 18, 2000, and also was the leader of the opposition from May 2001 to March 2006. (Photo: ANI)

DMK leader, former Puducherry CM R V Janakiraman passes away

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was 27.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. (Representational Image)

Warm morning in Delhi, heatwave to continue throughout day

The two men, Shahrukh Khan and Subahan Khan, were arrested on Sunday after a case was filed on the basis of a complaint registered by the cultural troupe against the organisers of the programme, which was held at a village under Chaygaon Police Station limits. (Representational Image)

Over 500 men try to force women dancers to strip at cultural event in Assam, 2 held

MOST POPULAR

1

Miraculous save: 26-year-old Bihar man survives 18 bullet injuries

2

ICC CWC'19: Twitterati make mockery of Aussies after India’s emphatic 36 run win

3

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

4

Did 'Bharat' star Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

5

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham