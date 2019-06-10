Monday, Jun 10, 2019 | Last Update : 06:32 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP submits memorandum to Gov over 'deteriorating law and order situation'

ANI
Published : Jun 10, 2019, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2019, 6:05 pm IST

Pragya Thakur blamed law and order, shunting of cops as a reason for the spike in crime.

The memorandum which was submitted to the Governor on Sunday claimed that over 10,000 government officials have been transferred by Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. (Photo: ANI)
 The memorandum which was submitted to the Governor on Sunday claimed that over 10,000 government officials have been transferred by Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: A BJP delegation led by party's MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, has submitted a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel over 'deteriorating law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.'

The memorandum which was submitted to the Governor on Sunday claimed that over 10,000 government officials have been transferred by Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state which has taken a toll on administration and policing.

This comes after rapes and murder cases were reported in the state. Opposition leader blamed law and order and shunting of cops as a reason for the spike in crime.

In Jabalpur, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy. This comes three days after rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Ujjain.

Tags: memorandum, bjp delegation, governor, madhya pradesh, law and order
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

