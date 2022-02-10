Thursday, Feb 10, 2022 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

  India   Politics  10 Feb 2022  Priyanka releases third poll manifesto for UP; vows farm loan waiver in 10 days
India, Politics

Priyanka releases third poll manifesto for UP; vows farm loan waiver in 10 days

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 10, 2022, 8:39 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2022, 8:39 am IST

Electricity bills for farmers will be halved, bills for Covid-affected periods will be waived and farmers who lost crops will get Rs.3000

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with others, releases party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at UPCC headquarter, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)
  AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with others, releases party manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at UPCC headquarter, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)

New Delhi: On the eve of the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress released its third manifesto for the state in which it promised to waive all farm loans within 10 days of forming the government.

Releasing the manifesto, general secretary incharge of the state Priyanka Gandhi said, "We have released three manifestos -- for women, for youth, and today the general one. Everything is based on suggestions from the public. We talked to one lakh people... including common people, labourers, farmers and people of all classes. This is a public manifesto."

 

She also said, "Jobs and inflation are the biggest issues. Like Chhattisgarh, farmers' loans will be waived off as soon as our government is formed," she said, adding, "Paddy and wheat will be purchased at ₹ 2,500 per quintal and sugarcane at ₹400 per quintal."

The other features of the manifesto are: Electricity bills for farmers will be halved, bills for Covid-affected periods will be waived and farmers who lost crops will get ₹3,000 as compensation.

The Congress has made unemployment, price rise and youth issues its poll plank in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The manifesto also promised that 20 lakh government jobs will be made available. Ms Gandhi said, "A huge backlog of 12 lakh jobs will be filled in the public sector, including police, healthcare and education. Apart from this, eight lakh more jobs will be given."

 

Other promises of the Congress manifesto include Godhan Nyay Yojana, ₹5,000 salary to school cooks, nearby posting for women cops, ₹50 lakh compensation to Covid warriors, regularisation of adhoc teachers and shiksha mitras based on experience and rules, free treatment for up to ₹10 lakh.

The Congress is trying hard to make an impact in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party is fighting in almost all the constituencies in the state. In the first phase scheduled to be held on Thursday the party had to face several desertions in the last couple of months that has impacted its chances. The notables include Pankaj Malik, Harinder Malik and Saharanpur leader Imran Masood. However, former leader of the Congress legislature party Pradip Mathur who is contesting from Mathura is a known name in the region.

 

Tags: up polls 2022, uttar pradesh elections, priyanka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya (Photo: PTI/File)

Kirit Somaiya urges MHA to review his security after series of attacks

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row

School children wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of government schools in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India logs over 67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,241 fatalities

People at a polling station to cast their votes during the voting for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

UP Elections 2022: Voting for phase-1 begins, 623 candidates in fray

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham