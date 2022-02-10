Thursday, Feb 10, 2022 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

  India   Politics  10 Feb 2022  From Phase 3, focus in UP elections to shift to Bundelkhand
India, Politics

From Phase 3, focus in UP elections to shift to Bundelkhand

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 10, 2022, 6:51 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2022, 6:51 am IST

Though in central UP the ruling party had won nearly one-third of the total number of seats, party strategists are not taking any chances

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

New Delhi: After getting “reassurance” from Jat leaders of western Uttar Pradesh that their community will "continue backing the ruling party," the BJP’s election strategies will concentrate on central UP and Bundelkhand, the regions which will go to polls after the second phase.

With key constituencies like Mainpuri, Kanpur, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareili and Phulpur scheduled to go to polls in the third fourth and fifth phases, BJP poll managers are busy ironing out the kinks in those Assembly seats where Akhilesh Yadav-led SP is giving it a very tough fight. Though in central UP the ruling party had won nearly one-third of the total number of seats (around 130), party strategists are not taking any chances.

 

The party leadership is also keeping a close watch on constituencies where rebels could dent their prospects. Once in news for lacking infrastructures and development, ruling BJP had strategically launched various projects in Bundelkhand.

The BJP had gained immensely in the region since 2014 and is confident of winning more seats than it did in the last Assembly polls. Rohilkhand is another area that will witness polling in the coming phases and where the main Opposition, SP, is stronger in some Assembly seats.

In Purvanchal, where polling will take place in the last two phases, the party has already sent a strong message as chief minister Yogi Adityanath is making his debut in Assembly polls from Gorakhpur. The region, which had been a stronghold of BSP and then SP, has been gradually shifting its affiliation towards the BJP.

 

“The BJP is not like other parties which wake up only during the poll season. We are in election mode 24x7 and our leadership is always in touch with party workers till the booth level. Though the Opposition parties try to spread lies and create confusion regarding us, people of the state will vote for us keeping in mind the work our government has done,” said a senior BJP leader.

Tags: up elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Students participate in a procession to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in Kolkata, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP /Bikas Das)

3-judge Karnataka HC bench set to hear hijab matter today

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP)

China, Pakistan warned: Don't meddle over J&K, India's affairs

A total of 3,548 people committed suicide due to unemployment in 2020. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Over 16,000 suicides due to bankruptcy, 9,140 due to unemployment in 3 years

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham