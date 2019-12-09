Monday, Dec 09, 2019 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

To ward off criticism, Andhra govt cancels Rs 3 crore work orders at CM's residence

ANI
Published : Dec 9, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2019, 10:58 am IST

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar welcomed the cancellation of the order pertaining to the expenditure.

 In a bid to ward off allegations of lavish and wasteful expenditure by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy levied by the opposition parties, the state government on Sunday cancelled proposed work at his residence. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: In a bid to ward off allegations of lavish and wasteful expenditure by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy levied by the opposition parties, the state government on Sunday cancelled proposed work at his residence.

The proposed work amounting to Rs 2, 87, 50000 for installation of aluminium windows and doors, furniture and other things is cancelled.

The government order cancelled earlier orders for providing round the clock services of qualified Electrical Maintenance staff at the CM residence and Camp Office worth Rs 8.5 lakhs, for security

Arrangements at CM's Hyderabad Residence worth Rs 24.5 lakhs.

The order also cancelled earlier GO (government order) for temporary arrangements like PVC rain Proof Pagodas, Mobile Toilets, Coolers and other amenities surrounding CM Camp Residence worth Rs 22.5 lakhs.

It cancelled earlier order for Supply and Installation of Aluminium Windows / Doors and Miscellaneous Works in CM Camp Residence and Office Block worth Rs 73 lakhs.

IT cancelled earlier orders for annual maintenance of camp residence of AP CM for 2019-20 worth Rs 1.20 crores and for furniture at CM camp residence worth Rs 39 lakhs.

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar welcomed the cancellation of the order pertaining to the expenditure.

"We all criticised the decisions of Jagan administration on these Government orders using the funds of the public exchequer as their money in pocket, media also played a vital role to expose it," Dinakar said in an official statement.

The leader added, "In a previous government under TDP also made similar practices. But present government under YSRCP is reaching to the next levels."

