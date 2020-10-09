Friday, Oct 09, 2020 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   Politics  09 Oct 2020  Uddhav Thackeray star campaigner for Shiv Sena candidates in Bihar
India, Politics

Uddhav Thackeray star campaigner for Shiv Sena candidates in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 9, 2020, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2020, 1:02 pm IST

The Sena will be sending several of its top leaders to campaign in the northern state

Uddhav Thackeray (file photo Rajesh Jadhav)
 Uddhav Thackeray (file photo Rajesh Jadhav)

Sena’s decision to contest the Bihar polls would be interesting as the party had accused the Bihar politicians of trying to make actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death an electoral issue

In an indication that Shiv Sena has decided to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly polls with all the might, it has named party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as its star campaigner.

 

The Sena will be sending several of its top leaders to campaign in the northern state. On Thursday, it released a list of 20 leaders who will campaign in Bihar.

Along with Uddhav, his son and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray will also be one of Sena’s prime campaigners in Bihar. Other party leaders, who would campaign, include Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai, MPs Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Rahul Shewale and Priyanka Chaturvedi.

To strike a chord with the local voters, the party has also named north Indian leaders like Yograj Sharma, Kaushalendra Sharma, Vinay Shukla, Gulabchand Dubey, Akhilesh Tiwari and Ashok Tiwari to campaign in Bihar.

 

The Sena has announced that it will contest nearly 50 seats in Bihar Assembly polls. According to Sena leaders, the party had contested the 2015 assembly polls too, in which it had polled more than two lakh votes. The party had contested 73 seats and all of its candidates had forfeited deposit.

Sena’s decision to contest the Bihar polls would be interesting as the party had accused the Bihar politicians of trying to make actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death an electoral issue. “Some issues can be shipped from Mumbai if they don’t have real issues,” Sanjay Raut had said earlier.

“Elections in Bihar should be fought on the issues of development, law and order and good governance, but if these issues are exhausted, then issues from Mumbai can be sent as a parcel,” he had said.
 

 

Tags: shiva sena, bihar election 2020, cm uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

