Won't leave party, not like people who quit when chips are down: Cong's Khurshid

Published : Oct 9, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2019, 1:47 pm IST

This comes after controversy over his comments wherein he reportedly termed Rahul's resignation party president 'walking away' post defeat.

'No matter what happens we won't leave the party,' Salman Khurshid said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said some people in the party are true "Congressi" and that they won't leave the party whatsoever.

"The kind of situation is prevailing in the nation and the kind of situation our party is in following the Lok Sabha elections... in these circumstances, some of us in Congress wont quit, we are an integral part of the Congress party (jee jaan se Congressi hain), he told reporters here.

"No matter what happens we won't leave the party. We aren't like those who got everything from the party and when the chips were down, things were difficult they left the party and walked away," he added.

Khurshid's remarks came after a controversy over his comments broke out wherein he reportedly termed Rahul Gandhi's resignation from the post of party president "walking away" following defeat.

