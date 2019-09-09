Pratap Sarangi praises MP govt, raises eyebrows

He had particularly taken note of the state government’s decision to establish 100 high-tech cow shelters in the state.

Bhopal: Union minister of state for animal husbandry Pratap Sarangi has lauded the Kamal Nath government for the measures undertaken by it for the protection of cows in Madhya Pradesh, raising eyebrows in BJP circle here.

Mr Sarangi while participating in an official programme here on Saturday evening, was effusive in his praise of the state Congress government for initiating steps for the protection and preservation of cattle in Madhya Pradesh.

He had particularly taken note of the state government’s decision to establish 100 high-tech cow shelters in the state.

“The state government is doing a good job for protection of cattle in MP,” he had observed.

Congress spokesman here Narendra Saluja described Mr Sarangi’s remarks as stamp of approval by the Centre for the policy framed by the state government in the area.

“This has established how sensitive is chief minister Kamal Nath towards protect and preservation of cows in the state. Congress had promised to protect cows if it returned to power in the run up to the November, 2018 Assembly elections,” he said.

Mr Saluja said the state government has roped in the Birla Group of Industries to set up 100 high-tech cow shelters by investing the funds earmarked under its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The saffron party, however, has said not a single decision taken by the Kamal Nath government for the preservation of cattle population has so been implemented so far.