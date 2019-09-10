Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 09:42 PM IST

India, Politics

Kalyan Singh joins BJP after demitting Rajasthan Governor's office

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 8:48 pm IST

Kalyan Singh’s exit from Rajasthan’s Raj Bhavan could lead to the charges against him being reinstated.

Singh was inducted in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh here. (Photo: ANI)
 Singh was inducted in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh here. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh who was earlier in BJP has rejoined the party after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan.

Singh was inducted in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh here.

The return of the 87-year-old politician to Uttar Pradesh’s politics comes at a time the Ayodhya land title dispute in the Supreme Court is in its last lap.

A five-judge bench of the top court has been holding daily hearings to decide the Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

A verdict in the emotive and politically sensitive case is expected before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s term ends in November.

Kalyan Singh, who has twice been chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has been the backward face of the BJP, which he has left twice following differences with the party leadership, reported Hindustan Times.

Despite his advancing age, Kalyan Singh, a Lodh (OBC), whose son Rajveer is a Lok Sabha MP and grandson Sandeep, a minister in Yogi Adityanath government, is still considered to be key backward leader whose name is still respected within his community, a BJP leader said.

But it has been his association with the temple movement that helped raise his stature within his party and outside.

Kalyan Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when Babri mosque was pulled down on 6 December 1992. His government, along with three other BJP governments, was subsequently dismissed.

Kalyan Singh was named as one of the accused in the Babri demolition conspiracy case that was investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

When the case was revived in April 2017 on the Supreme Court’s orders, he was left out due to the constitutional immunity for governors from standing trial.

Kalyan Singh’s exit from Rajasthan’s Raj Bhavan could lead to the charges against him being reinstated.

His aides, however, said that it does not bother the ageing stalwart or the BJP much.

“He has always been a Ram bhakt. He did willingly go to jail on the issue, remember? Even as governor he advocated the temple cause. So losing his immunity and being named for criminal conspiracy would not bother him or any of us,” Hindustan Times quoted Kumar Lodhi, a die-hard supporter of Kalyan Singh.

The 87-year-old leader's tenure as Rajasthan governor ended on September 3.
Singh, a prominent BJP leader, was appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014.

He had served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, from 1991 to 1992 and from 1997 to 1999.

Tags: kalyan singh, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter)

'Govt will not shy away from taking bold decisions,' says S Jaishankar

Congres said that certain state ministers also protested to the amendment and had noted that auction would have provided resources to them. (Photo: File)

Probe sought by Congress in renewing mining contracts

Shashi Tharoor has had his hands full recently fighting battles on various fronts. On August 31, the Delhi police asked a city court to frame charges of abetment to suicide against him in the case related to death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014. (Photo: ANI)

‘Did not join Congress for lifelong career’: Shashi Tharoor after ‘Hindutva lite’ remark

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander

2

Cong leader gets congratulatory message for ‘becoming BJP member’, threatens to lodge FIR

3

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

4

‘Giant leap’: Pakistan's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

5

Children in Bengaluru made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham