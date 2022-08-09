Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022 | Last Update : 03:05 PM IST

Nitish likely to meet Governor amid political upheaval

PTI
Kumar is unlikely to resign from chief minister-ship and may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ANI file photo)
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm, sources close to the development said, even as parallel meetings of the JD(U) that helms government and opposition RJD are on here amid speculations of a major political upheaval in the state.

The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is continuing at the chief minister's official residence, party sources said.

JD(U) sources said Kumar is unlikely to resign from chief minister-ship and may simply seek to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, which may support his party in continuing the government.

A parallel meeting of the RJD legislators convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow, a stone's throw from the CM's residence, is likely to endorse joining the JD(U)-led coalition.

Currently, BJP holds 77 seats in the Bihar Assembly. JD(U) holds 45, the Congress 19, the Left led by CPIML(L) has 16 and the RJD 79. 

