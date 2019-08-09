Very concerned about Wayanad’s condition, will request PM for assistance: Rahul

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides.

"I am very concerned about the rainfall and landslide in my constituency (Wayanad). I have talked to officers there and also talked to the Chief Minister of Kerala over it. I will also take this up with the Prime Minister and request him for assistance," he told reporters here.

"I was planning to go there but the Collector told me that it will not be a good idea because it would disturb rescue operations. I will try and go there as soon as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, operations have been suspended at Kochi airport due to waterlogging.

A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, was held to review the prevailing flood situation in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat.

The Cabinet Secretary took stock of the current situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as sought by the states, be provided to meet the crisis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kerala.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Disaster Management Authority had issued a 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, 'Orange Alert' warning was issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasargod districts for Friday.

For Saturday, 'Orange Alert' has been issued in two districts – Idukki and Kozhikode.

'Red Alert' warning denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while an 'Orange Alert' warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area.