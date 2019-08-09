Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 08:54 AM IST

India, Politics

Very concerned about Wayanad’s condition, will request PM for assistance: Rahul

ANI
Published : Aug 9, 2019, 8:34 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2019, 8:34 am IST

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides. (Photo: File)
 Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is facing the wrath of heavy rainfall and landslides.

"I am very concerned about the rainfall and landslide in my constituency (Wayanad). I have talked to officers there and also talked to the Chief Minister of Kerala over it. I will also take this up with the Prime Minister and request him for assistance," he told reporters here.

"I was planning to go there but the Collector told me that it will not be a good idea because it would disturb rescue operations. I will try and go there as soon as possible," he added.

Meanwhile, operations have been suspended at Kochi airport due to waterlogging.

A meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), chaired by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, was held to review the prevailing flood situation in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat.

The Cabinet Secretary took stock of the current situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as sought by the states, be provided to meet the crisis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Kerala.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Disaster Management Authority had issued a 'Red Alert' warning for Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, 'Orange Alert' warning was issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasargod districts for Friday.

For Saturday, 'Orange Alert' has been issued in two districts – Idukki and Kozhikode.

'Red Alert' warning denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while an 'Orange Alert' warning denotes heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, wayanad, kerala, rains
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CCP chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday skipped the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan during which former President Pranab Mukherjee was conferred with Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian award. (Photo: ANI)

Gandhi family skips Pranab Mukherjee's Bharat Ratna award function

The incident came to light on Wednesday evening, police said, adding that before ending his life, he scribbled a 'suicide note' on the wall of his house at Yogeshwari Nagari in Ambejogai. (Representational Image)

'Forgive me, I could not be good son': 18-yr-old Maharashtra student commits suicide

Flight operations at Cochin International Airport in Kerala have been stopped till 3 pm on Sunday due to heavy rain, airport officials said on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala rains: Kochi airport closed till Sunday after heavy rains

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad is stopped at Srinagar airport, sent back to Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro leak suggests three awesome features

2

Apple wants to lock batteries to iPhone

3

Google Maps gets new tools for seamless travel

4

Devotee from Hyderabad donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine

5

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on-screen

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham