Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:09 AM IST

India, Politics

Top PMO official PK Misra allotted new bungalow

PTI
Published : Aug 9, 2019, 4:05 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2019, 4:05 am IST

In June, Mr Misra was re-appointed as the additional principal secretary to the prime minister with Cabinet rank in the Modi 2.0 government.

PK Misra
 PK Misra

New Delhi: P.K. Misra, additional principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to move into former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley’s Krishna Menon Marg official bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, sources said.

In June, Mr Misra was re-appointed as the additional principal secretary to the prime minister with Cabinet rank in the Modi 2.0 government. Mr Jaitley was allotted the 2, Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2014 when he became the Union finance minister.

After BJP retained power, Mr Jaitley opted out of the new government due to health reasons. “The 2, Krishna Menon Marg official bungalow of former finance minister has been allotted to PM's additional principal secretary,” a source said. Mr Misra, however, has not taken its possession yet.

A 1972-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Mr Misra was appointed the additional principal secretary to the Prime Minister during Mr Modi’s first term. During the second term, he was re-appointed on the same position.

In June this year, Union home minister Amit Shah was allotted the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 6A, Krishna Menon Marg residence. Mr Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was voted out, and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years.

Tags: narendra modi, arun jaitley

Latest From India

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad

Malaysia voices concern on J&K

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s remarks unfortunate: BJP

While Indian Railways officials said the train has not been suspended, Pakistan’s railway minister Sheikh Rasheed said Thursday that they are permanently discontinuing the Samjhauta Express. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Pak halts Samjhauta, but India says trains will run

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria (Photo: File)

Kashmir is entirely an internal affair: India

MOST POPULAR

1

Devotee from Hyderabad donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine

2

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu want to play ex-foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on-screen

3

Coffee chain plans to eliminate use of straws by 2020

4

Move over Chanel, Kim Jong Un may push for homegrown 'raccoon eye' makeup

5

Watch: Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in Hapur's Ganga River

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham