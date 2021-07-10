Saturday, Jul 10, 2021 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

RSS annual 'prant pracharak ' meet begins in Chitrakoot

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 10, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2021, 12:26 am IST

The meet will see Sangh's top brass discussing organisational issues, reviewing Covid welfare and relief work along with the upcoming polls

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual ''prant pracharak" meet, which began in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot on Friday, will see Sangh's top brass discussing organisational issues, reviewing Covid welfare and relief work along with the coming Assembly polls. The four-day long meet is being attended by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, his predecessor Suresh Bhaiyya Joshi and joint general secretaries.

Keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols, prant prachraks and sah-prant pracharaks will be joining the Sangh top brass virtually. Organisational secretaries of various Sangh affiliates will also be joining the meet with updates about the various ongoing programmes.

 

The Sangh top brass will review the progress of ongoing Covid related activities and will also ask cadres to prepare for the possible third wave of Covid.

With crucial Assembly polls lined up from early next year, including in Uttar Pradesh, Sangh will also review the coordination regarding it between its affiliates, including the ruling BJP.

"This meeting would primarily focus on organisational issues. In addition, the review of service work done by Swayamsevaks throughout the country during the pandemic would be reviewed. Also, an assessment of the possibility of a third wave of the Corona pandemic would be done and, accordingly, required preparations that need to be made would be discussed. In this context, the training needs and other arrangements that are required would be assessed," said Sunil Ambekar, RSS prachaar pramukh, in a statement.

 

During the meet, review of training camps and tour programmes of senior RSS leaders will also be finalised

 

Tags: rashtriya swayam sevak (rss), dr mohan bhagwat

