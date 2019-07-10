-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 03:09 AM IST

India, Politics

TMC councillors sign no-confidence document against Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta

ANI
Published : Jul 9, 2019, 9:33 pm IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2019, 9:33 pm IST

The Chairman will now pass it on to the Commissioner following which a board meeting will be held next week.

Biddhanagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta was seen with BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday evening, hours after Dutta was not invited for a meeting with Bidhannagar councillors. (Photo: Facebook | sabyasachi.dutta.9465)
 Biddhanagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta was seen with BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday evening, hours after Dutta was not invited for a meeting with Bidhannagar councillors. (Photo: Facebook | sabyasachi.dutta.9465)

Bidhannagar: TMC councillors signed a no-confidence document against Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta and submitted it to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Chairman on Tuesday requesting him to convene a Special Board meeting to consider a resolution for removal of the Mayor.

"The elected councillors of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, have lost confidence over the activities of Sabyasachi Dutta, present Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. His manner of functioning has lost our confidence," read the letter submitted by the TMC councillors.

The Chairman will now pass it on to the Commissioner following which a board meeting will be held next week.

In that board meeting, Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta could likely be asked to vacate his seat. Biddhanagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta was seen with BJP leader Mukul Roy on Sunday evening, hours after Dutta was not invited for a meeting with Bidhannagar councillors.

Tags: bidhannagar, sabyasachi dutta, tmc, no-confidence, mayor
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

Janardan Dwiwedi

Amid Congress crisis, Janardan Dwivedi resurfaces

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC to examine refugee status for Rohingyas

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya title suit case: SC urged to hold early hearing

P. Rajagopal arrives to surrender before the court in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Saravana Bhavan owner surrenders to serve life

MOST POPULAR

1

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

2

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

3

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

4

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

5

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue is next best thing to a perfect smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham