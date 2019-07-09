Tuesday, Jul 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:12 AM IST

India, Politics

Karnataka crisis echoes in Lok Sabha

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 9, 2019, 2:43 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2019, 2:43 am IST

Rahul started the trend of resignations in Cong, says Rajnath.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh during the Budget Session in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Defence minister Rajnath Singh during the Budget Session in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday turned the heat on Congress over defection of its MLAs in Karnataka, saying it is party president Rahul Gandhi who had started the process of resignations and his partymen are simply following him.

The Congress and JDS have accused the BJP of poaching on their MLAs to bring down the alliance government in Karnataka.

“For whatever is happening in Karnataka, our party is not responsible. We have a history of never having pressurised any other party’s parliamentarian or MLA, either through greed or pressure, to defect. We are fully committed to upholding the prestige of the Parlia-mentary form of democracy. On these allegation made by Congress and TMC leaders I want to say that we have not started all this but the process of resignations has been started. He himself resi-gned and asked other leaders to resign...,” Mr Singh said while the Congress members stood up in protest for taking the name of Mr Gandhi.

Mr Singh’s response came after Congress accused the BJP of trying to break the party in Karnataka and poaching its MLAs. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Choudhury accused the BJP-led government of  “stealing” its lawmakers in Karnataka.

“They say they believe in democracy. But they are making mockery of democracy. There is an attempt to break the Congress. A dal badlu (switching party) conspiracy. Our MLAs are poached to Mumbai, there is a pre-determined, well-calculated design. The moment they (MLAs) come out of the Governor’s House, they have a car, a hotel and even a flight ready for them You say you have 303 MPs, yet you are not satisfied!,” said Mr Choudhury.

Giving an example to the present situation he said: “Suppose I have 10 gold and 10 silver coins in my house but I am not able to guard them properly. Does this mean that a thief can come and steal away these gold and silver coins? They say they believe in democracy but they are making mockery of democracy.”

Tags: rajnath singh, rahul gandhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court seeks IOC reply on HCNG pilot plan

The video has gone viral in social media. (Photo: Representational Image)

MP ‘cattle smugglers’ paraded, beaten

Ram Madhav (Photo: PTI)

BJP ready for J&K Assembly election: Ram Madhav

Burhan Wani

Valley shut on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

MOST POPULAR

1

Baby cry translator is the breakthrough technology we need

2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

3

Amazon internet satellites are the next big thing in tech

4

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

5

Did you know Google keeps a log of all your purchases? We are outraged

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

more

ALSO FROMLife

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham