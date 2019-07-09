Tuesday, Jul 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

India, Politics

Draws salary, enjoys perks: BJP writes to Guv on Sidhu's absence, seeks intervention

ANI
Published : Jul 9, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2019, 1:51 pm IST

The BJP leader said that farmers were facing issues as Power Department remains unattended due to absence of newly-appointed minister.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh has written a letter to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore seeking his intervention in the 'crisis' situation arisen 'after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reshuffled Cabinet'. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh has written a letter to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore seeking his intervention in the 'crisis' situation arisen 'after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reshuffled Cabinet'. (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh: Claiming that the Punjab government is facing a "Constitutional crisis" after a Cabinet reshuffle, the BJP has alleged that state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is drawing salary and enjoying perks of his office even though he has not been attending to his duties for over a month.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh has written a letter to Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore seeking his intervention in the "crisis" situation arisen "after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh reshuffled Cabinet".

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "I have written a letter to Punjab Governor. There is a Constitutional crisis in Punjab today. It has been over a month since a minister who took the oath of office, has been absent, even though he is drawing a salary and enjoying the perks of his office."

He continued, "He has migrated; the feud between the Chief Minister and the minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has caused a constitutional crisis. I request the Governor to take action in Punjab's interest. If the minister does not want to work someone else should look after his department. If he is drawing a salary but not working, action should be taken."

In the letter dated July 6, Chugh wrote: "Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose department was changed during a reshuffle of portfolios by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, has not assumed his charge as Power Minister even though a period of more than a month has passed. It is very unfortunate that Sidhu is not fulfilling the duties he has towards the people of the state."

The BJP leader said that the people of Punjab and particularly the farmers were facing issues as Power Department remains unattended due to the absence of the newly-appointed minister.

"Since the minister has gone 'underground' and is incommunicado and has willfully chosen not to take charge of his new assignment, the work related to his department is suffering like anything."

Concluding his letter, Chugh requested the Governor to take cognisance of the matter as he was the Constitutional head of the state.

Tags: bjp, punjab government, amarinder singh, navjot singh sidhu, governor
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Latest From India

Locals allege that after Bangladesh constructed a dam a few years ago, the riverbed ha started going dry in summers. (Photo: ANI)

Atrai drying because of Bangladesh dam construction: Mamata Banerjee

Naxals suspected to have abducted TRS leader N Srinivas Rao

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

This is the first major assembly session after YSRCP government came to power. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra government likely to give priority to 'Navaratnas' in budget

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

2

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

3

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue is next best thing to a perfect smartphone

4

Nokia 9 PureView India release coming soon; this time for real

5

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham