Tuesday, Jul 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Seek to disqualify party deserters’: Siddaramaiah after CLP meet

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 9, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2019, 1:36 pm IST

‘It has been a habit of BJP to destabilise the govt. This is undemocratic, people haven't given mandate to BJP to form the govt,’ he said.

He also said that the Congress party has sought for the disqualification of members for their anti-party activities and for colluding with the BJP. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 He also said that the Congress party has sought for the disqualification of members for their anti-party activities and for colluding with the BJP. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Soon after the Congress Legislative Party meet at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah took his chance and hit out at the opposition in Karnataka, accusing them of attempting to destabilize the government.

“It has been a habit of BJP to destabilise the govt. This is undemocratic, people haven't given mandate to BJP to form the govt. People have given more votes to us. Both JD(S) and Congress together got more than 57% of votes,” Siddaramaiah said.

Picking out Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi, Siddaramaiah said, “This time not only state BJP wing but also national level leaders like Amit Shah and Mr Modi are involved. On their direction efforts have been put to destabilise govt. It is against democracy and people's mandate. They're offering money, position, ministership.”

He also said that the Congress party has sought for the disqualification of members for their anti-party activities and for colluding with the BJP. “I request them to come back and withdraw their resignation.”

He also mentioned that the Congress also has decided to file a petition before the Speaker of the House to disqualify them and not accept their resignations. He also said that the party will request the Speaker to take legal action under the anti-defection law.

“We are requesting him in our letter to not only disqualify them but also bar them from contesting election for 6 years,” Siddaramaiah said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

This comes after 14 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) alliance tendered their resignations and have been staying at the Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai.

Tags: karnataka, siddaramaiah, congress-jd(s) alliance, resignations
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Locals allege that after Bangladesh constructed a dam a few years ago, the riverbed ha started going dry in summers. (Photo: ANI)

Atrai drying because of Bangladesh dam construction: Mamata Banerjee

Naxals suspected to have abducted TRS leader N Srinivas Rao

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

This is the first major assembly session after YSRCP government came to power. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra government likely to give priority to 'Navaratnas' in budget

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

2

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

3

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue is next best thing to a perfect smartphone

4

Nokia 9 PureView India release coming soon; this time for real

5

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham