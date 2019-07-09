‘Seek to disqualify party deserters’: Siddaramaiah after CLP meet

‘It has been a habit of BJP to destabilise the govt. This is undemocratic, people haven't given mandate to BJP to form the govt,’ he said.

Bengaluru: Soon after the Congress Legislative Party meet at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah took his chance and hit out at the opposition in Karnataka, accusing them of attempting to destabilize the government.

“It has been a habit of BJP to destabilise the govt. This is undemocratic, people haven't given mandate to BJP to form the govt. People have given more votes to us. Both JD(S) and Congress together got more than 57% of votes,” Siddaramaiah said.

Picking out Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi, Siddaramaiah said, “This time not only state BJP wing but also national level leaders like Amit Shah and Mr Modi are involved. On their direction efforts have been put to destabilise govt. It is against democracy and people's mandate. They're offering money, position, ministership.”

He also said that the Congress party has sought for the disqualification of members for their anti-party activities and for colluding with the BJP. “I request them to come back and withdraw their resignation.”

He also mentioned that the Congress also has decided to file a petition before the Speaker of the House to disqualify them and not accept their resignations. He also said that the party will request the Speaker to take legal action under the anti-defection law.

“We are requesting him in our letter to not only disqualify them but also bar them from contesting election for 6 years,” Siddaramaiah said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

This comes after 14 MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) alliance tendered their resignations and have been staying at the Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai.