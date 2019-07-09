Tuesday, Jul 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

India, Politics

Atrai drying because of Bangladesh dam construction: Mamata Banerjee

ANI
Published : Jul 9, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2019, 5:07 pm IST

The nearly 400 km long river is a source of livelihood to thousands of fishermen and farmers, who use its water for irrigation.

Locals allege that after Bangladesh constructed a dam a few years ago, the riverbed ha started going dry in summers. (Photo: ANI)
 Locals allege that after Bangladesh constructed a dam a few years ago, the riverbed ha started going dry in summers. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: The River Atrai is drying up because of dams' construction in Bangladesh, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told the West Bengal State Assembly on Tuesday, adding that New Delhi is not seriously taking up the issue with Dhaka.

"Because of the dam, people of South Dinajpur district are suffering. Everything from the state has been sent to the Centre but the Centre is watching the matter and taking it lightly," Banerjee informed the House in response to opposition's question over the issue.

The Atrai River, which even finds a mention in the Mahabharata, flows from Siliguri into Bangladesh before flowing back into South Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

The nearly 400 km long river is a source of livelihood to thousands of fishermen and farmers, who use its water for irrigation. But in recent years, its flow has got severely affected by barrages and river-controlling structures in Bangladesh.

Locals allege that after Bangladesh constructed a dam a few years ago, the riverbed ha started going dry in summers.

"I have spoken to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue," Mamata informed the State Assembly.

Tags: sheikh hasina, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Naxals suspected to have abducted TRS leader N Srinivas Rao

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

This is the first major assembly session after YSRCP government came to power. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra government likely to give priority to 'Navaratnas' in budget

Villagers of Turlapadu took to the streets after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two men. (Photo: ANI)

37-yr-old Andhra woman allegedly molested by 2 men in Krishna District

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

2

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

3

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue is next best thing to a perfect smartphone

4

Nokia 9 PureView India release coming soon; this time for real

5

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham