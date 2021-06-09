Wednesday, Jun 09, 2021 | Last Update : 01:37 AM IST

  India   Politics  09 Jun 2021  Govt hopeful of holding Monsoon Session of Parliament in July: Minister Joshi
India, Politics

Govt hopeful of holding Monsoon Session of Parliament in July: Minister Joshi

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2021, 12:57 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2021, 12:57 am IST

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed and the winter session last year had to be cancelled

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)
 Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: The government is hopeful that the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on its normal schedule in July, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed and the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

 

Last year, the Monsoon Session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September.

"I am hopeful that Parliament session will be held as per its normal schedule starting in July," Joshi told PTI.

Sources said the modalities of holding this year's Monsoon Session are still being discussed.

Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings are also expected to resume from the third week of June, according to sources.

The authorities are confident of holding the session in July itself as most of the parliamentarians, staff members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats and other stakeholders have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

 

Tags: monsoon session, parliament, parliamentary affairs minister pralhad joshi, pralhad joshi, july
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

An Indian fighter jet flies over Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh, on June 24, 2020. (Representational Photo:AFP)

24 Chinese jets fly close to LAC

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to shopkeepers at a market in Bhopal, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Centre places order for 44 cr doses of vaccines

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.(Photo:Twitter@CMOMaharashtra)

Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi, discusses Maratha quota issue, GST compensation

Weyan, a village in district Bandipora (J&K) has become the first village in the country, where entire population above 18 years has been vaccinated. (Image credit: Twitter/@PIBSrinagar)

J&K hamlet first village to achieve 100% COVID vaccination of its adult population

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham