Delhi CM Kejriwal tested for COVID-19 after fever, sore throat

The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said.

The official said the 51-year-old chief minister's fever has come down.

The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning.

Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.