Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 04:41 PM IST

India, Politics

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold first pre-budget meet with farm groups on Tuesday

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 4:15 pm IST

Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister, is set to present her maiden Budget on July 5 in the Lok Sabha.

The move largely benefited the lower income group whereby individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh have to pay no taxes. (Photo: ANI)
 The move largely benefited the lower income group whereby individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh have to pay no taxes. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should consider increasing the income tax exemption limit to at least Rs 3 lakh and abolish minimum alternate tax (MAT) for companies to boost consumption and economic growth, suggested tax experts.

Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister, is set to present her maiden Budget on July 5 in the Lok Sabha.

In the run-up to Budget 2019-20, she would be holding intensive consultations with trade and industry bodies, besides other stakeholders. Industry chambers like CII and Ficci have already made detailed presentations on their suggestions for the Budget.

"While India will not remain unaffected from the global economic situation and domestically too there are challenges, the common man does have lot of hope (from the Budget)," said Kuldip Kumar, Partner & Leader, Personal Tax, PwC India.

In the interim budget presented in February, the government had extended full tax rebate to those having an income of up to Rs 5 lakh without any change in the tax slabs. The rebate was earlier capped at income of up to Rs 3.5 lakh.

The move largely benefited the lower income group whereby individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh have to pay no taxes.

"The government may raise the basic exemption limit by Rs 50,000 (from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh) extending the benefit to all or alternatively, 5 per cent slab may be raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh thus reducing the tax burden from 20 per cent to 5 per cent for this category," he said.

The PwC tax expert also suggested that to give a push to the housing sector and also incentivise the taxpayers to buy their own house, the deduction for housing loan interest may be raised to Rs 3 lakh from the current Rs 2 lakh and the cap of set-off of loss against other income may be removed.

S Vasudevan, Partner with law firm Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan, said that certain provisions in the Income Tax Act need to be revisited to reduce hardship.

For instance, the applicability of MAT on companies enjoying tax holidays needs to be reconsidered as it entails additional cash outflow in the initial years. Incentives provided in the form of exemptions/deductions provided to infrastructure companies get offset by MAT, he said.

"Apart from adversely impacting the cash flows, many times the companies are not able to fully utilise the MAT credit in future years.

"As most of these incentives have already reached a sunset stage, the possibility of further extending benefits to newly set up entities needs to be considered," Vasudevan said while making a case for the abolition of MAT.

Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann, said the first NDA government in its maiden Union Budget presented in 2014 had raised the tax exemption limit, interest on housing loan and Section 80C of IT Act deductions. But in the next consecutive budgets, it did not give many benefits to individual taxpayers.

"The government should consider raising the limit of tax-free income to at least Rs 3.5 lakh, Rs 3 lakhs for Section 80C deductions and Rs 3 lakh for interest on housing loan.

"By raising the limit of deduction under Section 80C and for interest on housing loan, the government would be able to channelize more savings in the economy and ensure housing for all under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," he said.

Industry chambers, in their representation to the finance ministry, have also pressed for the abolition of MAT and reduction in corporate and personal income tax as these steps would help in increasing consumption and in turn promote economic growth.

In her budget, the 59-year-old JNU alumnus Sitharaman will have to address slowing economy, financial sector troubles like rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs, job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis and raise public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence.

The first session of the newly-elected 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

The Economic Survey for 2019-20 will be tabled on July 4 followed by the presentation of the Budget the next day.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, minimum alternate tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

PM Modi urges high-energy consumers to emulate solar-powered Kochi airport model

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

The TMC can engage as many poll strategists as it wants, but that hardly matters as people have already made up their mind to oust the Banerjee government, Vijayvargiya said. (Photo: File)

Shah is the principal of college where Kishor is still a student: Vijayvargiya

JD(U) will fight the upcoming elections in J&K, Jharkhand, Haryana and Delhi alone. (Photo: PTI)

JD(U) to be part of NDA only in state, not centre

MOST POPULAR

1

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

2

Did 'Bharat' star Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

3

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

4

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

5

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham