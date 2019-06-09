Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

India, Politics

'Disturbing trend' of lowered political discourse to be reversed: Venkaiah Naidu

ANI
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 11:13 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 11:13 am IST

Naidu went on to say that the principles of management are equally applicable in aspects of public administration.

Speaking at the Hyderabad Management Association's 46th Annual Awards function in Hyderabad, the Vice President called for the 'disturbing trend' of lowered political discourse to be reversed. (Photo: ANI)
 Speaking at the Hyderabad Management Association's 46th Annual Awards function in Hyderabad, the Vice President called for the 'disturbing trend' of lowered political discourse to be reversed. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Voicing concern about political discourse in India reaching a 'new low', Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the country's legislatures, instead of becoming effective forums of debate, are being reduced to "disruptive platforms."

Speaking at the Hyderabad Management Association's 46th Annual Awards function in Hyderabad, the Vice President called for the 'disturbing trend' of lowered political discourse to be reversed.

"We are witnessing another type of disruption, which unfortunately is becoming increasingly commonplace. Our legislatures, instead of becoming effective forums of debate, are being reduced to disruptive platforms. This growing tendency, in my view, is a clear negation of the vision of our Constitutional makers. In a way, it is an affront to the spirit of the Constitution of India. It is apathy towards the hopes and aspirations of the people. It is utter disregard for people's mandate. It is a betrayal of the people's faith in these pillars of democracy," he noted.

Naidu continued, "It is a matter of concern that political discourse is reaching a new low in recent years. We should reverse this trend at the earliest. A credible opposition is an essential prop for a healthy democracy."

Quoting former President Pranab Mukherjee's slogan - discuss, debate and decide but not disturb - Naidu said it is important for those in the public sphere to understand that they are rivals, not enemies.

Naidu, who is also Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said the functioning of Parliament and state legislatures has become "worrisome" owing to frequent disruptive and dysfunctional tendencies.

"People need to monitor the functioning of the legislatures and also the conduct of various parties and the elected representatives," he said, adding, "People elect their representatives hoping that they would articulate their hopes and aspirations in the legislatures and do the needful by way of making laws and raising issues of public importance so as to make a difference to their lives. Dysfunctional legislatures strengthen the demand for recall of legislators. I am afraid that we are moving towards that stage."

The Vice President called for fast-tracking of cases dealing with criminal cases against politicos.

"As Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, I have tried to be objective and judicious in my response to cases of violation of anti-defection laws. These cases, in my view, require to be dealt with speed and alacrity to uphold the best democratic traditions. Election petitions and criminal cases against political leaders must be decided quickly by special benches of higher courts in a time-bound manner. If need be, separate benches may be set up to expedite such cases within six months or one year," he added.

"Presiding officers of legislative bodies need to decide anti-defection cases within three months time," Naidu asserted.

Shedding light on the economic and administrative reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tackling the menaces of corruption and black money, Naidu said that owing to these reforms, India has emerged as a top destination for investments in the world.

"India is today one of the favourite destinations for investments and has become the most attractive emerging market. There is a need to further accelerate reforms as India forges ahead to become the third largest economy in the coming years," he said.

"According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDI equity inflows in India in 2018-19 stood at USD 44.37 billion, indicating that government's effort to improve ease of doing business and relaxation in FDI norms is yielding results. As per a report of UBS, annual FDI inflows in the country are expected to rise to USD 75 billion over the next five years. We are poised to become a USD 5 Trillion economy in a decade," Naidu added.

Naidu went on to say that the principles of management are equally applicable in aspects of public administration.

"Every official in the bureaucracy must remember the face of the common man and strive to bring a smile on his face. The time also has come to rejuvenate the bureaucracy by introducing reforms in selection and cadre allocation and making in-service training mandatory for officials at all levels," he said.

"The performance management systems in the bureaucracy can be enhanced with greater focus on outcomes and by recruiting more young people into the system. It is also important to ensure that appointments to important positions are apolitical," he added.

The Vice President called for public and private sectors in India to work in tandem to complement each other and to learn from each other's experience. "The public sector has to utilise the private sector's expertise in technology, automation, digitisation and the ease with which they adopt innovations and adapt quickly to the changing times. The private sector can learn from the best practices of some the reputed public sector organisations," he said.

Tags: vice president, venkaiah naidu, pranab mukherjee, hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

The police said that their last rites were performed after postmortem was conducted of the four bodies. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan couple first kill children; hang themselves

'A greater participation of MSMEs in developing countries will boost both domestic and global trade because they are crucial for jobs and income generation on which the livelihood of millions is dependent,' Goyal said. (Photo: ANI)

Greater participation of MSMEs boosts domestic, global trade: Piyush Goyal at G20

As many as 14 children have died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) while over a dozen are admitted in hospitals with high fever and other symptoms of the infection. (Representational Image)

14 children die, over dozen hospitalised due to Encephalitis in Bihar

Text in Hindi language on signages at the BSNL office and the Post Office outside Trichy Airport was painted black on Saturday by unidentified people. (Photo: ANI)

Amid controversy over NEP, text in Hindi on signages painted black in TN

MOST POPULAR

1

1MORE Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT review: A fashionista’s fantasy!

2

In a first, ferry service to connect India and Maldives

3

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch out for in the India vs Australia World Cup clash

4

India's first Dinosaur museum inaugurated in Gujarat

5

Army soldiers to be trained to become officers

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham