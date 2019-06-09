Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 07:46 PM IST

India, Politics

Country saw our dedication, gave us second chance: PM Modi in Tirupati

ANI
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 7:10 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 7:10 pm IST

PM Modi was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh CM YSR Jaganmohan Reddy at the Tirupati Airport.

PM Modi thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for participating in the elections and forming the government of their choice in the two states. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 PM Modi thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for participating in the elections and forming the government of their choice in the two states. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had come to Tirupati to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara after forming the new government.

"I have had the good fortune to come to Tirupati many times in the past too, I have come here to take the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara after forming the new government. I want the Lord to bless us so that we can fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians together," Modi said at a public meeting here.

PM Modi thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for participating in the elections and forming the government of their choice in the two states.

"I want to thank the people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for participating in the festival of democracy, whether we won or not is irrelevant, we just want to serve. I want to thank the people for upholding democracy," he said.

Modi added that all BJP 'karyakartas' including himself were servants of the nation and added that even when the party wasn't able to win seats in the municipality elections, they had always raised the slogan of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

"We are not electoral organisms, we are committed to providing safety, security and growth to the people of the country, this goes for every BJP worker across the nation. This is why the voters elected us to power for a second time," he said.

"We will work especially hard for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. I want to give my best wishes to Jaganmohan Reddyji, he too will take Andhra Pradesh forward, I want to assure that Indian government will always be there for the people of Andhra," Modi promised.

Earlier, PM Modi was welcomed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jaganmohan Reddy at the Tirupati Airport on his arrival from Colombo on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan and five deputy chief ministers in the newly elected Reddy government along with other leaders were also present to welcome the Prime Minister who was returning after his two-nation trip to Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The YSRCP leader and newly elected CM received a pat on the back from PM Modi after he tried to touch the latter's feet twice.

Tags: lord venkateswara, y s jagan mohan reddy, narendra modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu

Latest From India

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal police stop BJP leaders from taking bodies of workers to party office

'Any step taken to improve the functioning of J&K bank will be welcomed', Omar said. (Photo: File)

Omar welcomes steps for improving J&K Bank functioning but warns of playing politics

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

During a live chat with people on Facebook from his office in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar noted that the public used to like when PM Modi, during his poll campaign and rallies, said his government would enter the houses of enemies and kill them. (Photo: File)

Not Pak, you did it in Kashmir: Pawar on PM's 'hitting enemy in his home' remark

MOST POPULAR

1

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

2

Did 'Bharat' star Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

3

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

4

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

5

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham