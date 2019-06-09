Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 09:15 PM IST

India, Politics

Bengal police stop BJP leaders from taking bodies of workers to party office

ANI
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 7:47 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 7:47 pm IST

BJP MP from Hooghly, has threatened that the last rites will be done on the roads if the police don't allow them to move forward.

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)
 The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)

Basirhat: Security forces on Sunday stopped BJP leaders here while they were taking the remains of the deceased workers to the party office following which they started raising slogans against the state government.

BJP general secretary Rahul Sinha said: "I have spoken to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi, who has assured me that he will speak to senior officials. Police couldn't prevent the murders and are now stopping us from cremating the bodies."

"We have been stopped at three places. I have already assured that there will be no marches. We will peacefully take the bodies to the party office so that others can pay their tribute before their cremation at the designated place," said Sinha.

He also said that they are ready to proceed to the party office even in a police cordon, but stopping them like this was unacceptable.

"We are also ready to proceed further under police cordon. What kind of rule is this? Democracy is being strangulated in this state," added Sinha.

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from Hooghly, has threatened that the last rites will be done on the roads if the police don't allow them to move forward.

"Families of the deceased want to take the bodies to the party office but the state police are stopping us. If the police don't allow us to move to the office with bodies, then the last rites will be performed on the road," she said.

Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali area, BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged.

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas.

Violence broke out after TMC workers allegedly removed the flags with the BJP's 'lotus' symbol from a building here.

Tags: bengal police, mukul roy, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal, Basirhat

Latest From India

Tadvi, 26, a second-year gynaecology student of TN Topiwala National Medical College, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22. (Photo: File)

Payal Tadvi suicide case: NCST asks Mumbai police officials to expedite probe

'Any step taken to improve the functioning of J&K bank will be welcomed', Omar said. (Photo: File)

Omar welcomes steps for improving J&K Bank functioning but warns of playing politics

PM Modi thanked the people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for participating in the elections and forming the government of their choice in the two states. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Country saw our dedication, gave us second chance: PM Modi in Tirupati

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

MOST POPULAR

1

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

2

Did 'Bharat' star Salman Khan just hint at his new project?

3

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

4

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

5

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham