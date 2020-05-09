Saturday, May 09, 2020 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

46th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

59,695

3,344

Recovered

17,887

1,111

Deaths

1,985

96

Maharashtra190633470731 Gujarat74031872449 Delhi6318202068 Tamil Nadu6009160540 Rajasthan35792011103 Madhya Pradesh33411349200 Uttar Pradesh3214138766 Andhra Pradesh188784241 Punjab173115229 West Bengal1638323160 Telangana113272729 Jammu and Kashmir8233649 Karnataka75337630 Haryana6472798 Bihar5792675 Kerala5034744 Odisha245622 Chandigarh135211 Jharkhand132413 Tripura8820 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam54351 Himachal Pradesh46343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, Politics

Amit Shah slams Mamata in letter, says stopping migrant trains is 'injustice'

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : May 9, 2020, 2:28 pm IST
Updated : May 9, 2020, 2:30 pm IST

Banerjee, who is Mamata's nephew, alleged that the Home Minister was spreading a

File image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
 File image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: In what could be the begining of yet another showdown between the BJP-led Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written a letter to the West Bengal Chief Minister, criticising her government for not allowing trains with migrant workers to reach the state.

In a letter to her, Shah said not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is "injustice" to the migrant workers from the state.

Referring to the 'Shramik Special', the trains being run by the central government to facilitate transport of migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations, the Home Minister wrote: "But we are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them."

However, Shah's letter caused a lot of heartburn among Trinamul supporters, with senior leader Abhishek Banerjee challenging the Home Minister to prove his allegations or apologise.

Banerjee, who is Mamata's nephew, alleged that the Home Minister was spreading a "bundle of lies" after staying silent for weeks.

"A HM failing to discharge his duties during this crisis speaks after weeks of silence, only to mislead people with bundle of lies! Ironically he's talking about the very ppl whove been literally left to fate by his own Govt. Mr @AmitShah, prove your fake allegations or apologise (sic)," he tweeted.

Tags: amit shah, mamata banerjee, coronavirus in west bengal, trinamul congress, bharatiya janata party ( bjp), shramik special train
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

