Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021 | Last Update : 11:44 AM IST

  India   Politics  08 Dec 2021  CPP meet: Congress to seek discussion in Parliament on border situation
India, Politics

CPP meet: Congress to seek discussion in Parliament on border situation

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2021, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2021, 11:29 am IST

Sonia Gandhi said that the government's regret over the Nagaland incident was not enough

Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at Central Hall of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi presides over the General Body Meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at Central Hall of Parliament House, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Congress will seek a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the border situation and on the issue of ties with neighbours, party president Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she also said that the government's regret over the Nagaland incident was not enough and demanded that justice should be ensured for the families of the 14 victims killed in firing.

 

She said credible steps be taken to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.

Raising the issue of suspension of 12 Opposition RS MPs, she termed the move as outrageous and unprecedented, and said it violates both the Constitution and rules.

Gandhi also highlighted the issues facing farmers and said the Congress stands with farmers' demand for legally guaranteed MSP and compensation to families of farmers who died during the stir against farm laws.

The meeting in the Central Hall of Parliament was attended by all party MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, they said.

Tags: congress parliamentary party (cpp), cpp meeting
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at K R Market, amid possible threat for spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

India records 8,439 new Covid cases, 195 fresh deaths

A farmer reacts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Samyukt Kisan Morcha to meet today, decision on future course of farmers' protest

A deserted area during the Nagaland bandh called by some state organisations over the death of 13 people, who were allegedly killed by Armed Forces, in Mon district, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Nagaland cabinet will write to Centre seeking repeal of AFSPA

Farmers during their protest on GT Karnal road near the Singhu border, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Farmers' stir: Government agrees to all demands, protest may end

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham