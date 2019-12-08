Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 08:56 PM IST

Pragya Thakur goes to police over Congress MLA's threat to ‘burn’ her

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 10:46 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2019, 10:46 am IST

Thakur came to the Kamla Nehru police station in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Saturday night, a senior police officer said.

Bhopal: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has approached the Madhya Pradesh police with a demand that they register a case against a Congress MLA who allegedly threatened to "burn" her over her remarks on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

The parliamentarian from Bhopal had kicked up a controversy with a remark on Nathuram Godse in the Lok Sabha on November 27. She later apologised.

Govardhan Dangi, the Congress MLA from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh, responded by lashing out at Thakur, saying that "we will not only burnt her effigy, but if she comes here, we will burn her too".

He has also issued an apology for his outburst.

"Right now, we are holding talks with Pragyaji," said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu, when asked if a case was being registered on the matter.

