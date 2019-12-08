Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 08:54 PM IST

India, Politics

If there is any future leader...': Bhupesh Baghel believes only Rahul Gandhi can lead Cong

PTI
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2019, 12:50 pm IST

However, Baghel made the statement at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress going forward. (Photo: File)
 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress going forward. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress going forward.

Rahul Gandhi had quit as president of the party following the Congress' poor show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and his mother Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief of the party. "If there is any future leader, it's Rahul Gandhi. No one else but Rahul Gandhi. He is honest and takes responsibility. He took responsibility (for the party's performance) after the Lok Sabha elections and resigned,"

However, Baghel made the statement at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, however, said, "We have a working committee for a century now. They decide on who will be the president. So, I can't answer this question."

"Rahul Gandhi took responsibility of Lok Sabha poll results and resigned. Mrs (Sonia) Gandhi came back at the helm. Since the return of Sonia Gandhi as the Congress president, the party is performing better. This indicates that there is a change," Singh said at the event.

Tags: bhupesh bagal, rahul gandhi, congress, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

As per the data, IIT Madras tops the list with suicides by seven students during this period. (Photo: File)

27 students across 10 IITs ended lives in five years: RTI

Adityanath said the basis of welfare schemes should be the common man. (Photo: File)

SP promoted nepotism, casteism: Yogi Adityanath

The statement comes amidst speculations that the party's December 14 rally in Delhi is likely to pave the way for the Gandhi scion to take over as Congress president again. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi must return as Cong chief soon: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Invoking the Delhi gang rape, Yadav said it has been seven years since December 16, 2012 but justice has still not been served. (Photo: File)

'Credit goes to CM': Top minister on Hyderabad encounter

MOST POPULAR

1

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

2

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

3

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

4

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

5

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham