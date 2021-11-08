Monday, Nov 08, 2021 | Last Update : 02:02 AM IST

  India   Politics  08 Nov 2021  Modi tells leaders to become bridge of faith for the common man
India, Politics

Modi tells leaders to become bridge of faith for the common man

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Nov 8, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2021, 12:51 am IST

Modi expressed confidence that the BJP will 'win the people’s trust as it has been moving forward by taking up issues close to the people'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: As the BJP gears up for the coming electoral battle in five states due early next year -- in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab -- and its election strategies focusing on retaining power in four and making its organisational relevance felt in Punjab, where the party lost its old Akali Dal ally over the contentious farm laws and faces one of its toughest challenges in the form of farmers’ protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the party leaders to become a “bridge of faith” for the common man and continue following the values of “seva, sankalp aur samarpan” (service, resolution and commitment) to win over the people’s hearts. The coming Assembly polls were on top of the agenda for the BJP’s recently reconstituted national executive, which held its first meeting on Sunday.

Originating in Punjab, the ongoing farmers’ protests against the three agricultural reform laws could impact the BJP’s prospects in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well, where the ruling BJP will face new challenges in the form of new rivals and new alliances in the Opposition camp. The Narendra Modi government so far remains unwilling to roll back the contentious laws. The Assembly poll results, mainly in the most politically and electorally crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, will have a major impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

 

In his concluding remarks at the national executive, which was also attended in virtual format by many national executive members and several chief ministers due to the Covid protocols, Mr Modi expressed confidence that the BJP will “win the people’s trust as it has been moving forward by taking up issues close to the people”. BJP president J.P. Nadda, who during his inaugural speech also gave targets to the party’s state units for organisational growth, reiterated what his predecessor Amit Shah, now Union home minister, had said in 2018 -- that for the party “its best is yet to come”.

The national executive also passed a political resolution, which hailed Mr Modi on many issues, including Covid-19 management, the vaccination drive and vaccine diplomacy and how unlike some countries, who went in for increasing their debt and printing more currency to combat the Covid-related slowdown in their respective economies, India relied on “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” to boost its economy and to provide basic amenities, including food, to 80 crore poor and needy people through the “world’s biggest food programme” to “save their lives and livelihoods”. The BJP also attacked the Opposition parties for their “politics of opportunity” and “hateful mindsets” since the global pandemic had hit India to create propaganda against the Narendra Modi government’s efforts in Covid-19 management and vaccination.

 

The political resolution noted how through various initiatives like Mudra and Digital India, India’s youth was now a “job giver” and about how digitalisation had helped in bringing in transparency in all sectors. The resolution also mentioned how India’s foreign policy was centered on “Nation First” and how the Modi government rooted out “inner conflicts” and “non-alignment” -- how India wants to become a big power and not a balancing power, and how India’s voice in global issues was now taken seriously. The resolution also mentioned how since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir was facing less terrorism and more development.

 

The resolution was moved by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and the central leadership’s move to allow him to move the resolution was seen by many as an elevation in the organisational hierarchy and a message to his detractors within the party. The UP CM addressed the national executive for nearly 20 minutes after moving the resolution.

Three Union ministers -- Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman and Bhupendra Yadav -- briefed the media about Mr Nadda’s inaugural speech, the political resolution and Mr Modi’s address respectively. The chief ministers and the BJP chiefs of UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur gave a presentations on the upcoming Assembly elections at the meeting.

 

Ahead of the polls in Punjab, the BJP also reached out to the Sikhs, with Mr Nadda listing a number of measures that the Modi government had taken for the community, including expediting action against the 1984 riots accused, facilitating foreign grants to gurdwaras and keeping the langars outside the purview of the Goods and Services Tax. Amidst a lot of speculation about a possible tie up between the BJP and former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s fledgling new party, the BJP said it would contest all the seats in the Punjab elections.

While it prepares itself for the coming electoral battles, the party also sent out a message to its cadre in West Bengal, where the party failed to defeat Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamul Congress earlier this year, and has complained of “political persecution” since the electoral debacle. Mr Nadda, as quoted by Mr Pradhan, said if one looks at its growth in the state from the political science perspective, there will be very few parallels of it in Indian political history. Alleging that 53 BJP workers were killed and many victimised by the TMC since the results were out, the BJP vowed to fight legal battles and support its workers in the state.

 

Setting new organisational targets for the BJP’s expansion, Mr Nadda said the party will constitute booth-level committees at all 10.40 lakh polling stations by December 25 this year and have “panna committees”, a reference to each page of the voters’ list, by April 6.

Citing the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Mr Pradhan said the BJP executive lauded the Prime Minister for his foresight in enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which aims at providing citizenship to the minorities in some neighbouring countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, 2024 lok sabha polls, j.p. nadda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda as they arrive to attend party's national executive committee meeting at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI/ Shahbaz Khan)

BJP's best yet to come; few parallels in Indian politics to it's growth in WB: Nadda

A health workers hold a vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D Covid vaccine. (Photo: zyduscadila.com)

Centre places purchase order for Zydus Cadila's needle-free Covid vaccine

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (PTI)

NCB's Sameer Wankhede was part of plot to 'kidnap' Aryan Khan, claims Nawab Malik

Beneficiaries show Covid-19 vaccination card at a free vaccination camp organized by the Delhi government, in New Delhi, (PTI)

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 1,44,845

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Greta Thunberg.

TIFF Diary | Meet Greta, a real ‘pain the a*se’ of world leaders

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham