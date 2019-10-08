Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

India, Politics

Modi hails IAF for protecting country during conflicts

PTI
Published : Oct 8, 2019, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2019, 12:25 pm IST

Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the role of the Indian Air Force in protecting the country during conflicts and helping people during natural calamities. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the role of the Indian Air Force in protecting the country during conflicts and helping people during natural calamities. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the role of the Indian Air Force in protecting the country during conflicts and helping people during natural calamities.

On the 87th Air Force Day, the Prime Minister posted a short video on his Twitter handle to highlight the contributions of "air warriors". "Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence," he said.

Every year, the Air Force Day is celebrated at Hindon base in presence of the IAF chief and senior officials of the three armed forces. The IAF was founded on October 8, 1932, and the force has participated in several crucial wars and landmark missions.

Tags: narendra modi, iaf, 87th air force day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday performed 'shastra puja' (Ritual for weapons) at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Maharashtra's Nagpur. (Photo: ANI)

Lynching alien concept to Bharat, has its references elsewhere: Mohan Bhagwat at Dusshera event

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the filing of FIR against 49 'concerned Indian citizens' who wrote a letter to PM Modi highlighting the rise of mob lynching in the country. (Photo: File)

Tharoor writes to PM Modi urging him to take public stand welcoming dissent

Rao said that the government aims to ensure that people should are not subjected to inconvenience and hence the government is taking all measures to strengthen the RTC. (Photo: File)

RTC employees dismissed themselves by not reporting to duty: KCR

A Special Investigation Team has been probing the case after receiving a complaint from Roy's US based brother, Rojo, over the six deaths between 2002-2016, which has now shocked the sleepy village of Koodathayi near Vatakara in Kozhikode as new revelations are pouring in. (Representational Image)

'Hand of God' in Kerala family murder case, says daughter of victims

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: The Bugatti La Voiture Noire of smartphones

2

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

3

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

4

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

5

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham