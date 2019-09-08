Sunday, Sep 08, 2019 | Last Update : 04:51 PM IST

India, Politics

Will not alter Article 371: Amit Shah confirms to Northeast

PTI
Published : Sep 8, 2019, 3:50 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2019, 3:50 pm IST

'Article 370 was clearly temporary in nature but Article 371 is about special provisions in the North East,' Shah said.

'I have clarified in Parliament that this is not going to happen and I am saying it again today in the presence of eight chief ministers of North East that the Centre will not touch Article 371', Shah added. (Photo: ANI)
 'I have clarified in Parliament that this is not going to happen and I am saying it again today in the presence of eight chief ministers of North East that the Centre will not touch Article 371', Shah added. (Photo: ANI)

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Centre will not touch Article 371 which grants special provisions to the North East.

Article 370 was clearly temporary in nature but Article 371 is about special provisions in the North East and there is a vast difference between the two, Shah said while addressing the 68th plenary session of the North East Council here.

"After abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there were attempts to misinform and misguide the people of North East that Article 371 would also be scrapped by the Centre", he said.

"I have clarified in Parliament that this is not going to happen and I am saying it again today in the presence of eight chief ministers of North East that the Centre will not touch Article 371", Shah added.

Tags: article 371, article 370, special provisions, north east
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

‘Common man's problems are increasing, lapdog media is becoming even more biased, atrocities against women increasing, there is no strategy on education and health, small trader is in distress, and there is vendetta politics against political opponents,’ Kapil Sibal said. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

Modi govt's 100 days can be described in 3 words -- tyranny, chaos, anarchy: Cong

Earlier, the post was held by E S L Narasimhan, who subsequently demitted office. (Photo: Twitter | @TamilisaiOffice)

Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in Telangana Governor

The mob gathered on the street outside Muzaffarpur district's Aurai police station, after the bodies were found on Saturday. (Photo: Rixabay | Representative)

Bihar cops thrashed by mob after bodies of 2 missing boys found in ditch

Official sources said panic gripped the border residents in the two sectors as the shelling from Pakistani side was intense, causing damage to at least one residential house. (Photo: File)

Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC for second day in row

MOST POPULAR

1

CamScanner makes comeback after being removed from Play Store

2

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

3

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

4

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

5

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham