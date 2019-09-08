Sunday, Sep 08, 2019 | Last Update : 07:55 PM IST

India, Politics

Ravaged economy: Rahul Gandhi targets hits out at Modi on 100th day in office

ANI
Published : Sep 8, 2019, 7:17 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2019, 7:17 pm IST

‘Congratulations to the Modi Government on 100 Days No Vikas, the continued subversion of democracy,’ he said in the tweet.

The attack from Rahul Gandhi came on the same day when Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar released a book titled "100 days of bold initiatives and decisive actions" which enlists the important steps taken by the Modi government after getting elected for a second term. (Photo: ANI)
 The attack from Rahul Gandhi came on the same day when Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar released a book titled "100 days of bold initiatives and decisive actions" which enlists the important steps taken by the Modi government after getting elected for a second term. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over various fronts as it completed 100 days in office.

 

 

The attack from the Congress MP came on the same day when Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar released a book titled "100 days of bold initiatives and decisive actions" which enlists the important steps taken by the Modi government after getting elected for a second term.

Earlier yesterday, the grand old party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP-led government over its plans to mark 100 days in office in its new term and said the time was not to celebrate but to create trust in the economy.

She said in tweets that reports from various sectors were of job losses and plants getting closed and asked if the government had the courage to "accept the truth".

"The time is to not to celebrate but to create trust in the economy. Does the government have the courage to accept the truth?"

"The BJP is going to celebrate 100 days in office. For people in the auto sector, transport sector, mining sector, the celebration will appear that of their ruin. There are reports from every sector of job losses and plants getting closed," she added.

Tags: rahul gandhi, bjp, pm modi, economy, 100 days
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

While speaking at the meeting, Nalin Kateel said, ‘His party, BJP is growing day by day as it has not compromised with its principles and working style.’ (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: BJP state president holds meeting with party office bearers

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, former apex court judges Swatanter Kumar and Kurian Joseph also paid tribute to the noted jurist, who had also served as the country's law minister. (Photo: ani)

Former law minister Ram Jethmalani cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium

Tharoor argued that rather than allowing itself to be intimidated by the BJP's success, it is far better for the Congress to stand up for what it has always believed in and urge the country to follow its principles. (Photo: File)

Cong's duty to defend secular, hindutva not an answer to Hindi heartland: Tharoor

The fishermen returned to the shore this morning without a catch. (Representational Image)

Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lanka Navy, fishing nets cut

MOST POPULAR

1

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Total value for money

2

CamScanner makes comeback after being removed from Play Store

3

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

4

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

5

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham