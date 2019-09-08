Nation mourns demise of legal stalwart Ram Jethmalani

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu visited Jethmalani's residence to day morning to pay his respects.

After the death of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Sunday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid last respect at his residence in the national capital, New Delhi.

Mumbai: After the death of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Sunday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid last respect at his residence in the national capital, New Delhi.

Stating that he is deeply pained to know about the passing away of Jethmalani, Amit Shah tweeted that "we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life".

"Ram Jethmalani ji's passing away is an irreparable loss to the entire legal community. He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he said in a tweet.

However, several political leaders across all parties paid tribute to the former Union minister Jethmalani, who passed away at the age of 95 after battling with illness for past two weeks.

"Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani Ji. An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history. RIP Ram sir," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

"Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. His brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law will remain a worthy example in legal profession. My profound condolences" tweeted Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Expressing grief over the death of "legal luminary" Jethmalani, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

"Jethmalani will be remembered as a great legal expert who had handled high-profile cases in his long and illustrious career. May his soul rest in peace," Reddy said in a statement.

Born in Sindh province, Jethamalani fought numerous high profile legal cases in the Supreme Court and numerous high courts.

His first noticeable case was in 1959 when he was the public prosecutor in the K M Nanavati case vs State of Maharashtra case.

He also defended the LTTE militants who had assassinated Rajiv Gandhi. He also represented Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh in stock market scams.

He also defended the death penalty of Afzal Guru and represented Manu Sharma in the Jessica Lall murder case.

He successfully contested two parliamentary elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Mumbai.

He headed the law ministry and urban development ministry in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He, however, contested against Vajpayee in 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow constituency.

He is survived by his son Mahesh Jethmalani and a daughter who is based in the USA. His another daughter Rani Jethmalani had pre-deceased him.