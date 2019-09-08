Sunday, Sep 08, 2019 | Last Update : 09:22 PM IST

India, Politics

GDP growth rate slump is temporary: Prakash Javadekar

ANI
Published : Sep 8, 2019, 8:28 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2019, 8:28 pm IST

‘Our fundamentals are good and we will march as per our plan and achieve our target of becoming the USD 5 trillion economy,’ he added.

Calling the GDP growth rate slump as ‘normal’, Javadekar said that the slowdown is a cyclical process, and such a patch will not hurt the country's progress rate. (Photo: ANI)
 Calling the GDP growth rate slump as ‘normal’, Javadekar said that the slowdown is a cyclical process, and such a patch will not hurt the country's progress rate. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that the fundamentals of the economy were "good" and the "temporary" fall in GDP growth rate would come back on "track very soon".

"It is a little diversion. This is a temporary thing. It will come to track very soon," Javadekar said when asked how India will achieve the ambitious goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy with a low growth rate.

"Our fundamentals are good and we will march as per our plan and achieve our target of becoming the USD 5 trillion economy," he added.

Calling the GDP growth rate slump as "normal", Javadekar said that the slowdown is a cyclical process, and such a patch will not hurt the country's progress rate.

"Even during the UPA rule when the growth rate was about 7-8 per cent, there was a quarter when it fell to 5 per cent. This is not the case that it does not happen anywhere. Even big economies like the US face this," he told reporters.

The Minister said that the fundamentals of the economy were "good" and asserted that the ambitious goal will be achieved.

Javadekar was addressing the media on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government completing 100 days, after coming to power for a second consecutive term with a massive mandate.

Tags: prakash javadekar, economy, slump, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The cabinet expansion took place a day ahead of the Budget session of the Assembly, scheduled to begin from Monday. (Photo: File)

KCR expands his 12-member cabinet by inducting 6 ministers into Telangana cabinet

Javadekar hailed the decision on Kashmir as the biggest decision taken by the Modi government in the 100 days and added that it was proving out to be a wise decision as the situation was slowly getting normal. (Photo: File)

Pak knocked on several doors, but entire world stood with India on Kashmir: Javadekar

Sule said that she will meet the Chief Minister and ask him to listen to the protesters. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Supriya Sule joins protesters against felling of trees in Aarey

While speaking at the meeting, Nalin Kateel said, ‘His party, BJP is growing day by day as it has not compromised with its principles and working style.’ (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: BJP state president holds meeting with party office bearers

MOST POPULAR

1

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Total value for money

2

CamScanner makes comeback after being removed from Play Store

3

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

4

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

5

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham