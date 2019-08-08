Session number 249 best in last 17 years: M Venkaiah Naidu

Before the House adjourned sine die, Mr Naidu informed that the session “recorded best of all performances.”

New Delhi: Appreciating the “spirit of mutual understanding and accommodation” by the treasury and Opposition benches in the Raja Sabha for setting a “new normal” and turning the Upper House of Parliament to a “functional House, breaking from the disruptive past,” Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the 249th session was the “best session in the last 17 years accounting for 52 sessions.”

Before the House adjourned sine die, Mr Naidu informed that the session “recorded best of all performances.”

On the productivity of the 249th session, Mr Naidu informed that a total of 32 bills were passed in 35 sittings and the session was the best session in the last 17 years accounting for 52 sessions.

The productivity of Lok Sabha in the recently concluded session was approximately 137 per cent, while that of Rajya Sabha was 103 per cent, the Parliamentary affairs committee said on Wednesday.