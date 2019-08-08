Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 07:27 PM IST

Delhi govt will start providing free WiFi in the next 3-4 months: Arvind Kejriwal

Seventy assembly constituencies will have 1,000 hotspots each while 4,000 hotspots will be set up at bus queue shelters.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that his government will start providing free WiFi to the people in next three to four months.

He said people will also get 15GB data every month.

The Delhi chief minister said that the Cabinet on Thursday approved the free WiFi proposal under which 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the city in the first phase.

Seventy assembly constituencies will have 1,000 hotspots each while 4,000 hotspots will be set up at bus queue shelters.

