Amit Shah meets Bangladesh counterpart

This was Mr Shah’s first engagement with a foreign counterpart after he assumed charge as the home minister in May.

Home minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Home minister Amit Shah on Monday met his Bangladesh counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan. During the bilateral meeting the two leaders discussed a number of issues ranging from counter-terrorism, illegal migrants, better co-operation between security agencies, movement of Rohingyas, cattle smuggling and human trafficking. This was Mr Shah’s first engagement with a foreign counterpart after he assumed charge as the home minister in May.

Sources said one of the key issues that was discussed during the meeting was the issue of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the country. Home minister Amit Shah is known for his tough stand on the issue of illegal migration from Bangladesh. Senior officials claimed that India is keen to reach an agreement with Bangladesh for deportation of illegal immigrants particularly in view of the on going exercise of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. The basic purpose of NRC is to identify illegal migrants in Assam most of whom are suspected to be from Bangladesh. Sources said though the issue cam up for discussion during the meeting there was no final agreement on whether a formal pact would be signed on this issue.

