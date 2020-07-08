Wednesday, Jul 08, 2020 | Last Update : 04:12 PM IST

  India   Politics  08 Jul 2020  Sena plays down row over DCP transfers, party councillors joining NCP; says all is well
India, Politics

Sena plays down row over DCP transfers, party councillors joining NCP; says all is well

THE ASIAN AGE | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Jul 8, 2020, 9:27 am IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2020, 9:27 am IST

The Sena leader also asked the Opposition not to indulge in politics over transfer of the DCPs.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

MUMBAI: Amid the Opposition's claim over the lack of coordination in the MVA government, Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that there are no differences or bickering between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners. The MVA government would complete its five-year tenure, he added.

Replying to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s claim that there is lack of coordination among three constituents of the MVA, Raut said, “There is no lack of coordination and there is no bickering in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. There are also no internal differences as the Leader of Opposition (BJP leader) Devendra Fadnavis is saying. The term internal differences does not exist in the dictionary of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.”

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and home minister Anil Deshmukh met Thackeray at the latter’s residence over the transfer of 10 police officials in Mumbai. Five Sena councillors at Parner in Ahmednagar district also joined the NCP party last week. Raut played down both the developments.

The Sena leader also asked the Opposition not to indulge in politics over transfer of the DCPs as similar incidents have happened in the past too. “Such incidents do take place while running a government. This is not the first time that transfers have been stayed,” Raut said, denying reports that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was in the dark about the transfers. “The issue has ended at our level,” he said.

On the Parner issue, he said that the two parties discussed and it was a very local level matter. The councillors of Shiv Sena had joined NCP in the presence of Ajit Pawar. "It does not mean that Ajit Pawar or any senior leader poached those councillors.... But, henceforth, we should speak to each other before taking such a decision," Raut said.

Tags: sanjay raut, congress-ncp-shiv sena alliance, shiv sena mlas, maha vikas aghadi government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

