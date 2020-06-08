Monday, Jun 08, 2020 | Last Update : 03:58 AM IST

76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,392

10,770

Recovered

123,848

5,191

Deaths

7,207

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3168716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan105597754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
India, Politics

No breakthrough in India-China talks

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Jun 8, 2020, 1:22 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2020, 1:22 am IST

India said the two sides would continue military and diplomatic talks to resolve the issue

A roadsign displaying distances to Leh (top R), the capital of the union territory of Ladakh, is seen along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in Sonmarg some 89 Kms of Srinagar. AFP photo
 A roadsign displaying distances to Leh (top R), the capital of the union territory of Ladakh, is seen along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway in Sonmarg some 89 Kms of Srinagar. AFP photo

There has been no immediate breakthrough during the “cordial and positive” high-level India-China military-level talks held in the Ladakh sector on Saturday, with New Delhi issuing a statement on Sunday that both sides had agreed to peacefully resolve the issue and also accepted that its “early resolution” would be in the interest of bilateral ties. India added the two sides would continue military and diplomatic talks to resolve the issue, indicating it could be some time before the issue is settled to mutual satisfaction.

As already reported, in these talks on Saturday, India asked China to revert to the status quo that existed in April at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The Indian Army’s Leh-based 14 Corps commander, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, and the People’s Liberation Army’s South Xinjiang military region  commander, Maj. Gen. Liu Lin, participated in an meeting of over five hours at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC to try to resolve the month-long standoff between the two armies.

In a Sunday morning statement, the external affairs ministry said: “A meeting was held between the corps commander based in Leh and the Chinese commander on 6 June 2020 in the Chushul-Moldo region. It took place in a cordial and positive atmosphere.

Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.”

It noted “in recent weeks, India and China maintained communications through established diplomatic and military channels to address the
situation in areas along the India-China border”.

During Saturday’s talks, India asked China to reduce the buildup of its troops at the LAC and revert to the status quo of April in Pangong Tso, Hot Springs and Galwan Valley.

The Chinese side had objected to road construction at the LAC, which increased the Indian Army’s capability to mobilise troops much faster in the mountainous terrain of Ladakh. India noted all construction activity was going on well within Indian territory.
India had in May accused China’s People’s Liberation Army of blocking Indian Army patrols on India’s side of the LAC, the de facto border. New Delhi also said such incidents sometimes occur as both sides don’t have a common perception of the LAC.

This followed two separate incidents in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors, when Indian and Chinese soldiers punched each other, leading to troops on both sides being injured.

Tags: indo-sino border, ladakh standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A worker sanitizes a mall ahead of its reopening in Noida on Sunday. PTI photo

Restaurants, malls, Shrines reopen today, conditions apply

A woman wearing a face mask made from cloth sanitises her hand before boarding a train in Nizamuddin, New Delhi. PTI

Cloth masks effective only with distancing, says WHO

Amit Shah addresses Bihar Jan Samvad rally via video conferncing at the party headqaurters in New Delhi. PTI photo

Amit Shah kickstarts BJP virtual rally Bihar Jan Samvad

A worker sanitises a Balaji temple in Kochi ahead of its opening. PTI photo

COVID-19 in India: No community transmission, says AIIMS doctor

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

2

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

3

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

4

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

5

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham