Saturday, Jun 08, 2019 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

India, Politics

Unable to digest Modi’s victory in LS polls: BJP leader Dattatreya attacks Rahul

ANI
Published : Jun 8, 2019, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2019, 12:27 pm IST

His statement comes after Rahul Gandhi said that the current government and PM Modi spread hatred in the country.

Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he is still unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. (Photo: ANI)
 Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he is still unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said that he is still unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

"Rahul Gandhi is still unable to digest Modi's victory in this country because of Modi's policies and his affection towards all... But Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest the truth and he says that Modi has created hatred. Hatred is created by Congress party in its 50 years. There is no hatred in this country," Dattatreya told ANI here.

"During Ramzan, peaceful atmosphere was there. Hatred is nowhere. (It is) only in the minds of Nehru family and Rahul Gandhi's family, there is hatred towards the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

His statement comes after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing people in Nilambur, said, "The current government and Mr Narendra Modi spread hatred in the country and the Congress party knows and understands that the only way to combat hatred is through love and affection."

Meanwhile, when asked about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries, Dattatreya said, "From the very beginning, we have been telling them (Pakistan) to stop terrorist activities. After they will stop them, then talks can take place... There are large numbers of terrorist groups in Pakistan. First, Pakistan should take action against them."

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, bandaru dattatreya, lok sabha elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

A person sitting in the back coach made the video of these boys and sent it to Kurla RPF. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai minor boys perform stunts on local train, 2 nabbed

PM Modi said that elections have their own place but after polls there is an important responsibility which is towards 130 crore citizens. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Kerala is as much mine as is Varanasi,' says PM Modi in Guruvayur

On Thursday, IMD said the arrival of monsoon in Delhi is likely to be delayed by two-three days from its usual onset on June 29. (Representational Image)

Monsoon hits Kerala after a week's delay: IMD

After Maldives, Prime Minister Modi will stopover in Sri Lanka. (Photo: ANI)

'Neighbourhood first' policy to drive PM Modi's visits to Sri Lanka, Maldives

MOST POPULAR

1

UK PM candidate Michael Gove admits taking cocaine on several occasions

2

Massive Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leaks shows off exciting brand new design

3

Gujarat dentist poisons her brother, niece; claims she was feeling ignored

4

Heatstroke kills 15 monkeys, water scarcity in MP forest

5

Bigg Boss 13 contestant list leaked; see who is likely to be part of Salman's show

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham