Saturday, Jun 08, 2019 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Highly unreliable, untrustworthy’ testimony: Delhi HC sets man free of rape charges

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2019, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2019, 9:26 am IST

The woman had called him 529 times between the date of alleged rape and the filing of the complaint.

The Delhi High Court has upheld the acquittal of a man by a trial court in a rape case. (Photo: File)
 The Delhi High Court has upheld the acquittal of a man by a trial court in a rape case. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has upheld the acquittal of a man by a trial court in a rape case, saying the woman's testimony was "untrustworthy", full on contradictions and she had called him 529 times between the date of alleged rape and the filing of the complaint.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said it was in agreement with the trial court's view that the woman's testimony was "highly unreliable", "untrustworthy" and "inspires no confidence", while dismissing her appeal against the man's acquittal.

The trial court had acquitted the man on January 5.

The high court noted in its judgement that there were several contradictions in the woman's statement regarding how she met the man, how the alleged incident took place and why there was delay in reporting.

The woman had claimed before the trial court that she had met the man on LinkedIn, however, the same was not stated by her in the complaint to the police, the bench noted.

It added that the hotel where the alleged incident took place had 24 hour security despite which she did not raise alarm or ask them to call the police.

The other inconsistencies in her allegation the court noted were that even after getting her phone back from the man, who had allegedly taken it, she did not call the police for over 30 days and in-between called him 529 times.

The court noted that it was "highly improbable" that woman, being a daughter of a retired Commandant of CRPF and herself being a professor, could not make a call to the police or any other person after receiving her mobile phone.

"There is no evidence placed on record to suggest that the appellant- prosecutrix (woman) was administered intoxicating substance and its effect lasted for three days," the bench noted in the judgement and added that the factum of sexual intercourse was not proved.

It also noted that she had not handed over her mobile phone to the investigating officer (IO) and had deposed before the trial court that the police had not asked for it.

"However, the IO stated that she had asked the appellant-prosecutrix to hand over her mobile phone but she refused to do so," the court said, adding that "appellant-prosecutrix had made 529 calls to accused-respondent 2 between December 16, 2016 (after the date of rape) to January 29, 2017 (before filing of the complaint). Her act of making so many repeated calls is not consistent with her allegations."

The bench in conclusion said: "Keeping in view the aforesaid cumulative findings, this court is of the view that the testimony of the appellant-prosecutrix is unreliable and inspires no confidence and there are compelling reasons for rejecting of her testimony."

"There are also various lacunae in the case of the prosecution and the benefit of doubt will have to enure to the benefit of the accused-respondent 2. Consequently, the present appeal being bereft of merits, is dismissed."

Tags: delhi high court, rape, woman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Reddy occupied his office at state secretariat at 8.39 am. (Photo: ANI)

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumes charge of his office

Prime Minister will later proceed for his state visit to the Maldives, a day after which he is slated to visit Sri Lanka. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi arrives in Thrissur, will visit Sri Krishna temple

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan Friday accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of personally calling up Congress's assembly lawmakers and asking them to join the BJP. (Photo: File)

‘Fadnavis asking Congress lawmakers to join BJP’: Ashok Chavan

Road shows in each of the seven Assembly constituencies of the hilly region have been planned. (Photo: Twitter | RGWayanadOffice)

'You are my prime concern now,' says Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad

MOST POPULAR

1

Jinping calls Trump a 'friend,' says US isn't interested in rupturing ties

2

ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs New Zealand; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

4

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

5

Apart from iTunes, Apple killed off another fan-favourite

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham