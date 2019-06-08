Flight operations resume at Goa Airport after being closed following fire incident

The airport has been closed for a few hours following the incident that took place around 2 PM.

New Delhi: The flight operations at Goa Airport resumed after it was closed temporarily on Friday afternoon following an incident of fire caused by a drop tank of a naval fighter aircraft, a Navy official said.

A portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.

He said the airport has been closed for a few hours following the incident that took place around 2 PM.

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft. "All efforts are on to resume flight services at the airport as soon as possible," Sharma said.