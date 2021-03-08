Monday, Mar 08, 2021 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

  India   Politics  08 Mar 2021  Didi: Why hike fuel prices?
India, Politics

Didi: Why hike fuel prices?

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 8, 2021, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2021, 2:04 am IST

Says people want to know answers before they cast their vote in polls

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (C) along with Indian supporters of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) take part in a protest rally against the rise in prices of petroleum products, in Siliguri on March 7, 2021 ahead of the upcoming West Bengal's legislative assembly elections. (Photo: AFP)
 Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (C) along with Indian supporters of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) take part in a protest rally against the rise in prices of petroleum products, in Siliguri on March 7, 2021 ahead of the upcoming West Bengal's legislative assembly elections. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reveal his worth in terms of “price” while branding him the “biggest extortionist”, in her vitriolic retaliation to his blistering attack on her on Sunday.

The angry Trinamul supremo also accused the Prime Minister and his deputy, Union home minister Amit Shah, of being the “only syndicate” in the country before daring Mr Modi to face her in a “one-to-one” on the eve of the Assembly election in the state.

 

Spewing venom at the Prime Minister at Siliguri, in North Bengal, after leading a protest rally there against the steep hike in fuel prices, Mamata said: “You first have to explain why there has been fuel and LPG price hikes daily. LPG cylinders need to be provided free of cost. People of the state want to know that before they cast their vote. The Bengal government provides rice free of cost while one has to buy LPG cylinders at Rs 900 to cook food. Narendra Modi, what is your price? Five states are going to the polls in the coming days. You will face defeat everywhere.”

In an oblique reference to Modi, she claimed: “Whenever he visits Bengal, he levels allegations of extortion. You are the biggest extortionist. If a poor man indulges in extortion, it is merely Rs 10. What is the amount when you and your cronies do it? What is the amount of extortion in the sale of the Railways, SAIL, Coal India and Air India? What syndicate you talked about? India knows only one syndicate is working —  Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. There is no other syndicate.” Throwing a challenge to the Prime Minister, Mamata added: “When you address an empty Brigade, I, being a street-fighter forever, stay on the road which shows me the way. I want to continue as a commoner. Face me in a one-to-one if you have the guts.”

 

A day before the International Women”s Day celebrations, the Trinamul chief further targeted the Prime Minister over his criticism of her government over the violence against women in the state, pointing out the incidents of rape in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. She also ridiculed the Prime Minister for being publicity-hungry over the display of his photo on everything — from the Covid-19 vaccine certificates to space programmes.

Tags: mamata banerjee, kolkata, fuel prices, lpg prices, west bengal assembly elections, mamata aks modi about fuel prices, tmc, west bengal

Latest From India

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get various demands of grants for the financial year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. (Photo: PTI)

Curtailment of Parliament session on cards amid assembly polls in various states

PM Narendra Modi addresses supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a mass rally ahead of the state legislative assembly elections at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)

Modi mocks Mamata, claims she is headed for a ‘big fall’ in Nandigram

The focus of DBSE will be on understanding (of concepts) and personality development, says Kejriwal. — PTI file photo .

Delhi to have its own school education board: Arvind Kejriwal

Mr Chakraborty had resigned as a parliamentarian citing health issues in December 2016 and stayed away from politics after his name surfaced in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. — By arrangement

Bollywood actors Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar likely to share stage with Modi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham