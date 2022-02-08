Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

  India   Politics  08 Feb 2022  Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto for Goa Assembly polls today
India, Politics

Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto for Goa Assembly polls today

ANI
Published : Feb 8, 2022, 12:00 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2022, 12:00 pm IST

After releasing the poll manifesto, Gadkari will proceed to attend various campaign programmes slated for the day

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)
 Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari (ANI)

Panaji: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will release Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Goa Assembly Polls on Tuesday.

Notably, the party had held back its manifesto scheduled to be released on Sunday following the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

 

As per a press release issued by the BJP, Gadkari will arrive at Dabolim Airport at 11 am today and leave for Panaji. The Party has scheduled the manifesto's release in the capital city at 12:30 pm, added the release.

Minister of State for Tourism and Ports Shripad Naik, BJP Goa Election In-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh who is also Election Co-Incharge of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP State President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Goa Desk Incharge CT Ravi, and several central and state leaders will be present on the occasion, as per the statement.

 

After releasing the poll manifesto, Gadkari will proceed to attend various campaign programmes slated for the day. He will address a public meeting at Pernem Bus Stand at 5 pm to boost the campaign trail of BJP's Pernem candidate Pravin Arlekar.

Gadkari will then proceed for Thivim to address a public meeting at Sirsai ground at 6 pm. Nilkant Halarnkar is the BJP candidate from this constituency.

At 7:30 pm, Gadkari will address a rally near Ganpati Mandir, Siolim. Dayanand Mandrekar is contesting from the Siolim constituency.

Tulsidas Gawas, Vishwanath Khalap and Narayan Mandrekar are appointed as Incharges for the public meetings at Pernem, Thivim and Siolim constituencies respectively.

 

Gadkari will conclude his day-long campaign programmes and leave for Dabolim Airport the same day.

Tags: goa elections 2022, bjp manifesto
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha (ANI)

PM says family-run parties biggest threat to democracy, slams Congress

Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha speak to the media after submitting their resignation papers to Tripura Legislative Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty, in Agartala on February 7, 2022. (PTI)

Tripura former BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman, Ashish Saha join Congress

A father holds her daughter while a health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports single-day rise of over 67,000 Covid cases, active cases below 10 lakh

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC set to hear Haryana's plea against quota law stay Feb 11

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham