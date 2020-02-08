Saturday, Feb 08, 2020 | Last Update : 02:46 AM IST

India, Politics

Dhankar avoids confrontation

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Feb 8, 2020, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2020, 2:21 am IST

He called for taking all walks of people into confidence before taking any drastic step.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay at the Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay at the Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Averting an open clash with the ruling Trinamul Congress over his budget session address in the West Bengal Assembly, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday echoed the Mamata Banerjee government’s concerns on “air of intolerance, bigotry and hatred” as “new norms in the country.”

Reading out the speech, drafted by the state government for him, sans any disagreement unlike his Kerala counterpart Arif Mohammed Khan, Mr Dhankhar also endorsed the Trinamul government’s fierce stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in the chief minister’s presence in the House.

The governor, who on Thursday vowed to “create a history” with his address, stated, “There is a general air of intolerance, bigotry and hatred that is straining the variegated thread of unity tying together all the linguistic, religious and ethnic diversities in the country.” He called for taking all walks of people into confidence before taking any drastic step.

Mr Dhankar added, “The state government is strongly against division of people in the name of steps like National Population Register (NPR), NRC or CAA... At present our country is at a critical juncture. The basic values and principles of our Constitution are under challenge. Spreading misinformation is the order of the day and rejection of all forms of dissent is the new fashion in the name of patriotism.”

Mr Dhankhar mourned “the tragic loss of innocent lives” across the country due to panic over a NRC.

The governor’s address was however marked by silent protests by the Trinamul MLAs who wore anti-CAA-NRC T-shirts, badges and aprons. After his address, he met Speaker Biman Banerjee in his chamber in the Assembly where the CM joined them.

Tags: jagdeep dhankhar

Latest From India

Davinder Singh

Tainted J&K cop claims threat to life

The idol was fixed on the road, according to information furnished by Dr Shivakant Bajpai, superintending archaeologist of ASI Bangalore circle.

Rare ‘Lajja Gauri’ idol found on roadside in Udupi district

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File)

Congress, others slams PSA against Omar, Mufti

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Photo: PTI)

Mirwaiz calls for shutdown on February 9 & 11

MOST POPULAR

1

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

2

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

3

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

4

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

5

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham