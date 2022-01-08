Saturday, Jan 08, 2022 | Last Update : 05:53 PM IST

Poll dates: Elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Goa from Feb 10 - March 7

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2022, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2022, 4:46 pm IST

In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in seven phases from February 10 to March 7

The counting of votes will be held on March 10. (ANI file photo)
New Delhi: Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

 

With the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolding, the commission has set new protocols to ensure "Covid safe" elections to 690 assembly seats across the five states, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra told reporters here.

He was flanked by election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey.

In Uttar Pradesh, elections will be held in 403 assembly seats in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Elections in 60 constituencies of Manipur will held in two phases on February 27 and March 3, while polling in Goa (40 seats), Punjab (117 seats) and Uttarakhand (70 seats) will be held on February 14.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the five states with the announcement of elections.

 

