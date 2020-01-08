Dhankar slams Mamata Banerjee over JU varsity stir

He observed that unrest in academic institutions in the state would have to be sorted first.

Kolkata: Taking a dig at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday indirectly questioned her silence on the recent agitation against him at Jadavpur University in sharp contrast to her criticism of the BJP over the violent attack on the students and faculty at the Jawaharlal Nehru University two days ago.

He observed that unrest in academic institutions in the state would have to be sorted first. “Acts of violence, anarchy in educational institutions is worrisome and should not be tolerated. Silence of those in authority (who severely condemned JNU violence) over what happened at Jadavpur University a fortnight ago is painfully worrisome,” the governor tweeted in the morning.

Mr Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of JU, alleged, “The position of chancellor was compromised by omission and inaction of state and university authorities. Why this selective approach to violence and disruption on JU campus ! Fire at home ought to be first priority. Am sure there will be soul searching (sic).”